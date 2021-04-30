Sub-Zero actor Joe Taslim says we will "probably" see Noob Saibot if Mortal Kombat gets a sequel, adding that he hopes it happens because he definitely wants to play the character. This month, Mortal Kombat was released to great success at the box office and high viewership on HBO Max. The story also lends itself to a sequel, but Mortal Kombat 2 hasn't yet been greenlit by Warner Bros. Before we proceed, be aware that spoilers lie ahead.

Should a follow-up Mortal Kombat movie happen, Taslim is ready and willing to return. In the video game lore, Bi-Han/Sub-Zero has his soul transformed into Noob Saibot after he is killed by Scorpion. As Taslim plays the Bi-Han version of Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat, it seems only natural for the character to similarly become Noob Saibot in Mortal Kombat 2. In a new interview with THR, Taslim also says as much while expressing his eagerness to play the fighter.

"Yes, that's the next transformation of the character, but of course, we don't know yet. If the fans want this franchise to continue, then there's a strong chance that the next step for Bi-Han is to play Noob Saibot. Fingers crossed, but I hope it happens because I definitely want to play that character.."

Taslim's clearly up for bringing in Noob Saibot, but he's not ready to say goodbye to Sub-Zero just yet. In fact, the actor admits he'd rather spend more time as the icy fighter in a Mortal Kombat prequel. He even has some story ideas, showing that he's spent a lot of time thinking these things over.

"But to be honest, the most interesting path, in my opinion, is to do a prequel. It would be a story about Bi-Han and his training in the Lin Kuei. When he got abducted by the Lin Kuei, his parents were killed. So it would be the process of him and his brother becoming assassins, and I think that's quite interesting as well... If they do a sequel, then we are probably going to see Noob Saibot. If they do a prequel, then we would get to see two future Sub-Zeros in one movie, and that would be intriguing."

It's very well possible that we could see Joe Taslim back as Sub-Zero in a prequel as well as appearing as Noob Saibot in Mortal Kombat 2. The actor has previously revealed that he's been signed on for four potential sequels, so despite what happened to Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat, it seems the producers have big ideas for Taslim. In any case, if the official sequel ever happens, we can probably count on Taslim showing up in one way or another.

Mortal Kombat is directed by Simon McQuoid and written by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham. Along with Taslim, the movie stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada. It is currently playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. You can read the full interview with Taslim at The Hollywood Reporter.