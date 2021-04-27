The long-awaited Mortal Kombat reboot finally arrived over the weekend. It was a big win for Warner Bros., as fans flocked to theaters and streamed it en masse on HBO Max. This to say, director Simon McQuoid's take on the ultra-violent video game was a hit. Should Mortal Kombat 2 end up happening (and there is a good chance it will), fans have begun putting forth their picks for Johnny Cage. A popular choice has emerged in the form of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.

Warning: mild spoilers ahead for Mortal Kombat. Though many fan-favorite characters from the games appear in the movie, Johnny Cage didn't make the cut. However, the end of the movie sees Cole Young (Lewis Tan) getting ready to make his way to Hollywood in search of a fighter to help protect Earthrealm in inevitable future conflicts. We then see a poster teasing the arrival of Johnny Cage in the potential sequel.

Ryan Reynolds has since emerged on Twitter as a popular choice for the role. It's easy to see why. Reynolds is known for his humor, he is a big movie star and he certainly looks the part. It's easy to see how his work as Deadpool could influence his take on Johnny Cage. One Twitter user named Joey put forth Reynolds as a bit of dream casting in his mini review of the movie on Twitter.

"I actually enjoyed it more than I expected! It was cheesy and dumb but you'd have to be consumed by nostalgia to not see the same thing in the Games. They nailed the casting of Kano, Sub-Zero and Scorpion. Dream casting for Johnny Cage is Ryan Reynolds. 6.5/10"

Many others flocked to social media to suggest that the actor, also known for his roles in The Hitman's Bodyguard and The Proposal, would be the perfect choice. Though some felt differently. A Twitter user named Meg admitted she could see it but also called it a "cop out." Another Twitter user, going under the name Thembro, had another take on the whole thing.

"Hopefully they cast someone other than Ryan Reynolds as Johnny Cage in the next mk movie. nothing against the dude its just you know he'll be the first choice, but one of the most appealing things about the new mk is that there were a lot of unknown, smaller or foreign actors"

Beyond Ryan Reynolds, other names have already come up. Specifically, WWE superstar Mike Mizanin, aka The Miz, has thrown his hat in the ring. In that particular case, Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon seemingly backed the idea on Twitter saying, "Guy makes a compelling case."

Whoever ends up filling those shoes, it seems highly likely Mortal Kombat 2 will proceed. The video game adaptation topped the box office in its first weekend bringing in more than $23 million and was also reportedly the biggest debut yet for an HBO Max title. Plus, the filmmakers have revealed they have plans for a trilogy in place. All they need is the green light. You can check out some of the tweets we've collected below. Mortal Kombat is in theaters and on HBO Max now from Warner Bros.

hopefully they cast someone other than ryan reynolds as johnny cage in the next mk movie. nothing against the dude its just you know he'll be the first choice, but one of the most appealing things about the new mk is that there were a lot of unknown, smaller or foreign actors — Thembro (@StretchyBoxers) April 26, 2021

I actually enjoyed it more than I expected! It was cheesy and dumb but you'd have to be consumed by nostalgia to not see the same thing in the Games. They nailed the casting of Kano, Sub-Zero and Scorpion. Dream casting for Johnny Cage is Ryan Reynolds. 6.5/10 #MortalKombatMovie — Joey (@mrjoe94) April 25, 2021

