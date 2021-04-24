The Miz is doubling down on his efforts to play Johnny Cage after watching the new Mortal Kombat movie. When the Mortal Kombat trailer was released in February, fans noticed that Johnny Cage wasn't anywhere to be seen, despite the presence of so many other fan favorite fighters. Many WWE fans had begun campaigning for The Miz to get the Johnhy Cage role in the inevitable sequel, and even the wrestling superstar himself said for Mortal Kombat to "talk to my agent."

Mortal Kombat had its premiere on HBO Max and in theaters on Friday, and as the trailer suggested, Johnny Cage wasn't in the movie. He will more than likely arrive in Mortal Kombat 2, given the way the first movie ends. Seeing that the door is still wide open for a Johnny Cage casting, The Miz posted a digitally-edited image of himself as Johnny Cage on Twitter.

No Johnny Cage? I AM the special effects. Let me do the casting for you. Say cheese #MortalKombat@MKMovie@noobdepic.twitter.com/XV515B6ybA — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 23, 2021

"No Johnny Cage? I AM the special effects. Let me do the casting for you. Say cheese," Miz says in the caption.

BossLogic, the digital artist known for showing how certain actors might appear in various roles, even got in on the fun after the premiere. Posting an ordinary image of Mike Mizanin rather than a fan edit, BossLogic writes: "Top of my top choices for Johnny Cage is [The Miz]. The guy is literally him, no edit needed."

Top of my top choices for Johnny Cage is @mikethemiz



The guy is literally him, no edit needed @MKMovie#MortalKombatMoviepic.twitter.com/qWlKOuosSA — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) April 24, 2021

Wrestling fans will be able to see the reasoning behind this potential casting decision. The Miz's wrestling character is portrayed as extremely cocky, a quality shared with Johnny Cage. Both fighters also have a tendency to wear sunglasses indoors regularly, though The Miz at least takes them off for his wrestling matches. The biggest difference between them is that The Miz usually defeats his opponents with a wrestling maneuver while Johnny Cage is known for punching heads off, but this is where special effects come in.

The Miz first made himself famous on reality television as a member of MTV's The Real World in 2001. He found his way into WWE by competing on Tough Enough and has remained one of the company's most well-known superstars ever since. The former Real World star would win the WWE Championship twice, along with a slew of other title belts. In 2011, he was ranked NO. 1 on Pro Wrestling Illustrated's PWI 500 list.

As an actor, The Miz has also starred as action hero Jake Carter in The Marine 3-6 and had roles in the holiday movies Christmas Bounty and Santa's Little Helper. More recently, he made special appearances as himself in the wrestling movies Fighting with My Family and The Main Event. Back to reality television, he currently stars on the USA Network reality series Miz & Mrs. along with his wife, former WWE wrestler Maryse.

Time will tell if The Miz gets his wish of playing Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2, but given the support from WWE fans behind the idea, casting the 2-time WWE Champion doesn't seem to be too bad of a choice. Certainly, it's impossible to please everyone, so other fans will be hoping for somebody else. In any case, we'll likely meet Johnny Cage when Mortal Kombat 2 gets its inevitable green light, with or without The Miz in the role. This news comes to us from The Miz on Twitter.