Next year's Mortal Kombat reboot is going to be more than an action spectacle, it's going to have substance too. But yes, there will also be lots of fighting. This, according to one of the movie's stars, Ludi Lin, who is set to portray Liu Kang in the video game adaptation.

The Aquaman actor is currently promoting his Netflix series The Ghost Bride. During a recent interview, the subject of Mortal Kombat came up. Simon McQuoid is making his feature directorial debut with the reboot, but Ludi Lin doesn't think that takes anything away from what he was able to do. Here's what Lin had to say about it.

"It was the most fighting that I've ever done before. Director Simon McQuoid is very devoted to this world. He is very passionate about building a universe of Mortal Kombat, rather than one single fight film. He started a back story of the entire world and made sure to flesh out the characters, so that people feel it's not just a video game and there is some substance behind it."

While the video games, historically speaking, have been relatively straightforward fighting games, more recent entries have poured a lot into the story. In adapting the series for the big screen, it makes sense to flesh things out and not just lean on the R-rated, violent action. Speaking further, Ludi Lin spoke to some of his real-life experience that helped influence his take on Liu Kang.

"I got into fights when I was a kid. I didn't like it when people picked on the weak, and I didn't consider myself to be weak. I lost a lot of fights too. I also fought for what I thought was right. What I think is true. So that's very Liu Kang."

Little is known, in terms of specifics, about the plot of the new movie. What we do know is that James Wan, the architect behind The Conjuring universe and director of Aquaman is on board as a producer. The script was penned by up-and-coming writer Greg Russo, who previously revealed that Deadpool was a big influence, while also promising that fatalities will be included, a major staple of the games. This project had been in the works for years at Warner Bros. before the right team came together. Filming on the movie wrapped in December.

The cast also includes Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero), Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpion), Chin Han (Shang Tsung), Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Josh Lawson (Kano), Tadanobu Asano (Raiden), Mehcad Brooks (Jax), Sisi Stringer (Mileena) and Lewis Tan in the lead role, which remains a mystery. The studio recently moved up the release date by a couple of months, with Mortal Kombat now set to hit theaters on January 15, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Jayne Stars.