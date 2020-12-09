Way back in the long-forgotten past of 1995, Mortal Kombat 3 hit the shelves and featured the return of classic character Sonya Blade. Played by newcomer Kerri Hoskins, Sonya Blade reached all new levels of popularity, becoming a Mortal Kombat mainstay, with the actress portraying the character again in Mortal Kombat 4 and even on stage in the Mortal Kombat: Live Tour travelling show. Well, Hoskins has now put the costume back on again all these years later, with the images proving she could quite easily slip back into the role should she ever need to.

"Finally, after 25 years and many requests...I put the costume back on. Here's #sonyablade at 50. Go ahead, compare her to the 25 year old Sonya. I don't care. This Sonya fights harder, protects her family fiercely and loves with all her heart. Be kind. Help when you can. Never hate. God Bless you all."

Sonya Blade returns in digital form in the recently released Mortal Kombat 11. Developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Mortal Kombat 11 brings back several beloved characters, as well as a few new ones, including the likes of Sylvester Stallone's Rambo, Arnold Schwarzenegger's The Terminator, and even the likenesses and voices of Actors Christopher Lambert, Linden Ashby and Bridgette Wilson-Sampras from the original 1995 Mortal Kombat movie. Mortal Kombat 11 is available now for on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC and Stadia.

Sonya Blade is also due to return in live-action form in the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot. Set to be played by The Vow star Jessica McNamee, the movie will feature a host of classic characters including Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, and Mehcad Brooks as Jackson "Jax" Briggs.

Directed by Simon McQuoid in his feature directorial debut from a screenplay by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham and a story by Oren Uziel and Russo, Mortal Kombat will approach the violence in a way that honors the brutal takedowns of the video game. "I can say for sure that the fatalities that we're gonna put into the film are from the game," writer Greg Russo recently revealed. "We're not going to come up with some new things that we haven't seen before, but at the same time, if we're going to do it to use that device, we want to make sure that it's not just in there just to be in there and have that point to the story."

He concluded with the reveal that the movie will likely receive an R-rating, which is sure to delight die-hard fans, "So I would just say that it's going to be faithful to the games and it's going to earn its R-rating."

Mortal Kombat was originally scheduled to be released on March 5, 2021 but was moved up to January 15, 2021. As part of its plans for all of its 2021 films, Warner Bros. will stream the movie simultaneously on the HBO Max service for a period of one month alongside a theatrical release. This comes to us from Kerri Ann (Hoskins) Reavis.