Scorpion from Mortal Kombat goes after Daffy Duck from Looney Tunes in the new animated movie Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, and crossovers don't get much more bizarre than this. Known for pulling in his enemies with a harpoon before roasting the flesh off their bones with his demonic fire breath, Scorpion is perhaps the last character any of us expected to tussle with everybody's favorite cartoon duck. Still, with Warner Bros. behind the new movie, the door was opened for Daffy to make a cameo of sorts at the start of the movie.

During the animation sequence for the Warner Bros. Animation logo, Daffy Duck can be seen acting mischievously, bouncing around and making lots of noise. The cartoon duck learns quickly enough that this perhaps wasn't the best movie for him to try these shenanigans, as Scorpion himself bursts through the Warner Bros. logo moments later to utter his classic catch phrase, "Get over here!" Scorpion then grabs Daffy by the neck before pulling him back through the logo, and while things don't look great for Daffy, let's remember he's gotten out of plenty of tricky situations before in classic episodes of Looney Tunes. The clip has since been uploaded to YouTube, and you can watch the video below.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge is directed by Ethan Spaulding (Batman: Assault on Arkham) and written by Jeremy Adams (Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans). It features the voice talents of Joel McHale (Johnny Cage), Jennifer Carpenter (Sonya Blade), Patrick Seitz (Scorpion), Jordan Rordigues (Liu Kang), Steve Blum (Sub-Zero), David B. Mitchell (Raiden), Grey Griffin (Kitana), Atkin Downes (Kano), Artt Butler (Shang Tsung) and Kevin Michael Richardson (Goro). Directly based on the hit video game by Ed Boon and John Tobias, the characters look very faithful to how they appear in the source material.

This animated movie will have to hold over fans waiting for the new live-action Mortal Kombat reboot from producer James Wan. Written by Greg Russo and directed by Simon McQuoid, the movie is scheduled to be released on Jan. 15, 2021. Bearing no relation to the previous Mortal Kombat movies, the reboot will retell the story of Shang Tsung's ultimate fighting tournament of fighters, and we can expect this version to be a bit more bloody as it's said to be R-rated. Meanwhile, gamers can play the newest game in the long-running video game series, Mortal Kombat 11, on any home console.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge is now available to rent or purchase digitally for those looking to watch the movie right away. The Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD versions of the movie will follow later this month when they are released on April 28. As for Daffy Duck, let's just hope Scorpion took it easy on the poor duck after pulling him through that logo, but it certainly looks like he's in trouble. Perhaps Porky Pig and Daffy's other cartoon pals should heed this as a warning and stay away from the Netherrealm. The clip shown above comes to us from Jason Nguyen on YouTube.