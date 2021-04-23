Following the release of Mortal Kombat in theaters and on HBO Max, many fans are declaring the new movie to be the greatest video game adaptation ever made. As is the case anytime a big release arrives, the new movie is drawing a variety of enthusiastic opinions. A common theme among them is the declaration that ﻿Mortal Kombat﻿ sets the new standard for video game adaptations.

"Mortal Kombat2021 was legit awesome. Good action, fun story, silly but awesome powers right from the games. Just what the fans wanted. Also the best video game movie made so far," says one fan on Twitter. "Go watch MORTAL KOMBAT﻿," tweeted another fan. "Probably the best video game movie ever made. Stays [true] to the source alot and feels fluid and great action. 10/10."

Another tweet reads: "#MortalKombat is hands down the best video game based movie of all time. It provides Komplete justice for all characters and pays such a tribute to the series overall. I highly recommend this movie so pick up #HBOMax or go see it at your local theater today."

#MortalKombat is hands down the best video game based movie of all time. It provides Komplete justice for all characters and pays such a tribute to the series overall. I highly recommend this movie so pick up #HBOMax or go see it at your local theater today! #epic@NetherRealmpic.twitter.com/24bPuiMa6Y — Ryan Baker (@RyRyBaked) April 23, 2021

"Mortal Kombat (2021) The best video game movie adaptation I have ever seen! As a person who plays MK ever since this is a very special treat for us," says someone else. "All the easter eggs, the fatalities, the fights. Damn the actors didn't even need a stunt double. Already waiting for the sequel!"

One tweet reads: "So #MortalKombat 2021 is the BEST video game movie of all time!!!! I hope we get multiple sequels, there are some issues and I'll talk about some spoilers later on but my thoughts.. Pros - Characters/Portrayals, the fight scenes and fan service. Cons - Story and Runtime."

And another fan said, "#MortalKombat movie was seriously worth the 20 year wait!!!!!! So true to the original story & video game. I honestly hope everyone watches & we can guarantee at least 2 more sequels. Best video game movie ever made!!!"

#MortalKombat movie was seriously worth the 20 year wait!!!!!! So true to the original story & video game. I honestly hope everyone watches & we can guarantee at least 2 more sequels. Best video game movie ever made!!! — Nick Joseph (@NickiNick4113) April 23, 2021

Clearly, lots of fans feel this new Mortal Kombat movie is superior, but the original adaptation from 1995 still has its diehard followers. Some are coming out to say that the first Mortal Kombat remains the greatest video game movie, though the new one was still a good adaptation for fans to watch. This includes a tweet from Killer Horror Critic that reads, "The new #MortalKombat is cool, but I still say the 1995 version is the best video game adaptation out there. Pure 90s fun."

Some would say the bar is low for video game movies, but there have been some quality adaptations in recent years. Sonic the Hedgehog was rather well-received when it was released in theaters last year, scoring big money at the box office with a sequel now in the works. Detective Pikachu was also a success with fans and gamers when it was released in 2019, pulling in a gross of more than $433 million.

Mortal Kombat is directed by Simon McQuoid and written by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham. Directlyinspired by the video game series, its cast includes Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion. It's up to you to decide if MortalKombat (2021) really is the greatest video game movie ever. You can watch it now in theaters and on HBO Max.

