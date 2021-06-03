Warner Bros. is bringing the flawless victories and fatalities home for lovers of physical media as Mortal Kombat is set to arrive on Blu-ray/DVD and 4K Ultra HD next month. The video game adaptation hit theaters earlier this year and will be available to purchase digitally this month on June 11. But for those hoping to get their hands on a physical copy, the studio has revealed the release date, special features and cover art for the forthcoming home video release.

Mortal Kombat arrives on Blu-Ray, DVD and 4K on July 13. So those who are waiting to grab a physical copy will need to wait a full month longer than those who are content to purchase it digitally. The Blu-ray retails for $34.98 while the 4K UHD copy goes for $44.98. Best Buy will also have a steelbook version priced at $36.99. The release will come loaded down with bonus features, including several featurettes and deleted scenes.

Mortal Kombat Blu-Ray/4K Ultra HD Special features:

From Game to Screen: The Making of Mortal Kombat featurette

Mortal Kombat: Fan Favorite Characters featurettes

Fight Koreography featurette

Intro the Krypt: Easter Eggs of Mortal Kombat featurette

Anatomy of a Scene featurettes

Deleted scenes

Warner Bros. initially released the adaptation of the popular fighting game series in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16. It was part of the studio's larger strategy to release its entire 2021 movie slate theatrically and through HBO Max on the same day while the box office fully recovers. To what degree that succeeded remains in question but Mortal Kombat topped out at just over $81 million globally. The movie reportedly carries a budget in the $55 million neighborhood. While those numbers aren't stellar, the movie is said to have overperformed on HBO Max, so Mortal Kombat 2 is not at all out of the question at this stage. And the door was certainly left wide open for a sequel, with the arrival of Johnny Cage heavily teased.

Mortal Kombat centers on MMA fighter Cole Young. Unaware of his heritage, he is caught off guard when a warrior named Sub-Zero is sent to hunt him down. Afraid for the safety of his family, Cole searches out Sonya Blade on the advice of Jax, a Special Forces Major who is branded the same strange dragon marking Cole has had since birth. Cole soon finds himself at the temple of Elder God Lord Raiden, the protector of Earthrealm. He offers sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Cole then trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang and Kung Lao, as well as a rogue mercenary named Kano. They prepare to stand with Earth's greatest fighters against the enemies of Outworld in a battle for the universe.

Simon McQuoid made his feature directorial debut with the movie. James Wan (Aquaman, The Conjuring) produced the adaptation. The cast includes Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, Hiroyuki Sanada, Max Huang, Sisi Stringer, Matilda Kimber and Laura Brent as Allison Young. You can pre-order a copy of Mortal Kombat now from Amazon.com, or your retailer of choice.