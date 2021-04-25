Mortal Kombat was able to crush the competition at the box office this weekend with a $22.5 million debut. The opening is even more impressive considering that the movie is currently streaming on HBO Max for paid subscribers. Globally, Mortal Kombat was able to earn $50.1 million, despite some mixed reviews from long-time video game fans and critics. This weekend's debut actually isn't too far off from the 1995 adaptation, which opened with $23.2 million. This weekend's opening is the highest of a movie with an R-rating of the pandemic thus far.

Movie theaters are still slowly opening their doors again while offering new ways to enjoy their entertainment options. Some theaters are allowing for private rentals that are often pretty cheap when compared to before the pandemic, while also screening older and classic movies in addition to the new releases. In addition, vaccines are on the rise and the North American public is getting more confident about venturing outside of their homes again to enjoy a movie in a smaller capacity setting. Several larger movies are on the way for this summer and the fall, so we should see an increasing uptick in box office numbers in the near future.

Funimation/Aniplex's Demon Slayer easily took the second position at this weekend's box office with a $19.5 million debut. The Japanese animated dark fantasy action movie is based on the shōnen manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba by Koyoharu Gotouge. Godzilla vs. Kong fell to number three after bringing in $4.2 million. To date, the monster movie has been able to generate $405.5 million globally. Bob Odenkirk's Nobody took the fourth spot this weekend after bringing in $1.8 million. The action thriller continues to be hailed by viewers and critics.

Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon came in at number five this weekend after bringing in $1.6 million. To date, the animated family movie has earned just over $101 million globally and is currently streaming on Disney+ for an additional fee. Tom & Jerry was able to take the sixth spot with $650K. The animated iconic duo has earned $106.2 million globally since debuting 9 weeks ago. Together Together took the seventh spot after debuting with $522K.

Horror movie In the Earth came in at number eight this weekend after bringing in $204K. The movie has received mixed reviews from critics and currently holds a 76% Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Croods: A New Age continues to earn at the box office, 22 weeks after making its debut. The animated family movie took in an additional $191K, which brings its current global grand total to just over $163 million. And finally, Minari came in at number ten, with $141K. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.