Warner Bros. has revealed a brand new behind-the-scenes featurette for Mortal Kombat. The much-anticipated video game movie is just around the corner and the studio is getting the bloody, R-rated hype train moving at full speed. In this case, we have a video that not only introduces us to the cast, but also previews the violent action at the movie's center.

The preview video contains lots of footage we've seen in the trailers. But it provides a bit more context and dives into the inspiration for turning the Mortal Kombat video games into a modern, R-rated action flick. Director Simon McQuoid has this to say.

"I've always talked about respecting the material and respecting the fans. They all deserve to see their beloved characters elevated to this cinematic height... I've always believed that something elegant and beautiful can cohabitate with brutal and primal. All of the detail gives the audience a sense of realism and connectivity to this world."

Various members of the cast pop up to discuss the many included characters from the games, as well as the scope of the story. It is also promised that these are real fights. It's not all CGI. Lewis Tan, who plays a new character, MMA fighter Cole Young, had this to say.

"This really comes across as a powerful experience that we haven't seen before. It's this grounded, dramatic but violent tale."

While Cole Young is a new character, there are plenty of familiar faces joining in on the action. The cast includes Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han/Sub-Zero and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpion. Rounding out the ensemble are Max Huang as Kung Lao, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, Matilda Kimber as Emily Young and Laura Brent as Allison Young.

Mortal Kombat follows Cole Young who is being hunted by Sub-Zero, Outworld Emperor Shang Tsung's greatest warrior. Fearing for the safety of his family, Cole seeks out Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who has the same mysterious dragon marking that Cole was born with. Before long, Cole winds up at Lord Raiden's temple, where the Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Cole then trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and Kano. There, he prepares to fight alongside Earth's greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe.

James Wan (The Conjuring, Aquaman) is producing the movie, which is debuting both in theaters and on HBO Max. Warner Bros. recently had a lot of success using this strategy with Godzilla vs. Kong. The video game adaptation was recently delayed by a week but it will still debut later this month. Mortal Kombat arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on April 23 from Warner Bros. Be sure to check out the new featurette for yourself.