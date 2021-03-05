The response to the recently released Mortal Kombat trailer has been monumental, with the footage even surpassing the likes of Logan and Deadpool to become the most watched red band trailer of all time. The tone and brutal violence looks to be adapting the games very well, but producer Todd Garner has now arrived to put a slight dampener on things, warning fans not to get their hopes up too high when it comes to a beloved Mortal Kombat staple: Fatalities.

According to Garner, the problem with Fatalities and translating them from the video game series to the big screen, is simply that the Motion Picture Association of America is not going to let them get away with some of the more ridiculously graphic violence.

"First of all, it's CG characters, so it's not real. So obviously the bar being raised for the violence. I'm under the restrictions of the Motion Picture Association of America. So, I have to live inside those rules. So, we're going to do as much as we can and that would be what it's... Going to definitely be R-rated, definitely be violent."

While Garner does assure fans of the franchise that the upcoming movie adaptation will absolutely involve the kinds of violence to be given an R-rating, this revelation is sure to disappoint those longing to see Fatalities accurately brought to life in live action. Garner went on to remind us all that, sometimes, the Mortal Kombat games are a little too much.

"There's crazy shit you do in the games. I don't know if you really want to see Ludi [Lin] get his head ripped off."

Honestly, that is debatable. Garner's opinion on the matter does jar somewhat with what director Simon McQuoid has previously revealed regarding Fatalities, with the filmmaker suggesting that the finisher moves will be just as violent as they are in the video games. "The Fatalities were always in from the get-go, there was never any question from anyone at all," he said. "There was no resistance from the studio. They wanted them, I wanted them. There's a fatality from Kano, he ripped someone's heart out. But what was important to me was that even when the Fatalities arrived, we couldn't just do a Fatality and have it mean nothing. ... It actually becomes an important ingredient in the rhythm of the action scene." Hopefully the end result will hit somewhere in the middle and satisfy both fans and the Motion Picture Association of America.

Along with the release of the trailer, we now know a lot more about the direction of Mortal Kombat, which will introduce a new character to the franchise, MMA fighter Cole Young. Young, a man who is accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of the importance of his heritage, and becomes suspicious when Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung sends his best warrior, Sub-Zero, to hunt him down.

Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe.

Mortal Kombat is scheduled to be released in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service by Warner Bros. Pictures on April 16, 2021. This comes to us from Comicbook.com.