Here we were, barely containing our excitement over the news that the action-packed trailer for the new Mortal Kombat movie is just days away when HBO Max drops a trailer packed with teasers for its upcoming slate of 2021 releases, which includes scenes of Sub-Zero and Sonya Blade as well as Scorpion doing some badass slaying!

Last year, Warner Bros. Pictures had announced that instead of continuously delaying it's slate of prospective releases further down the pipeline because of the pandemic, it will now release it's movies, scheduled to debut in 2021, both in the theatres and on their streaming platform HBO Max on the same day. In lieu with its controversial decision, a new promo trailer including footage from its 2021 movies' rooster has been released.

While the trailer offers a lot (getting to it in a while), what snags our attention is the brand new scenes from the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot that is scheduled to release on April 16. Though its upcoming trailer will undoubtedly paint a better picture of what to expect from the film, these mini-teasers are still enough to get our adrenaline up and running as it includes brief but exciting footage of Scorpion, played by Hiroyuki Sanada, tangled in a fight with members of the Lin Kuei, the clan of Chinese assassins Sub-Zero is a member of.

Talking about Sub-Zero, apart from including an already released teaser of the character, the trailer also sees him brewing some fresh trouble. We also see Sonya Blade pointing to a poster that says "Mortal Kombat," and right before that we see her and other fighters walking up the hilltop.

Apart from Mortal Kombat, the new HBO Max trailer includes new scenes from almost all of its films due to release in 2021, which includes brief footage from James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. We see Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn wreaking havoc, a slow-mo scene of the team, Idris Elba's Bloodsport standing confused and bloodied after what appears to be an intense fight, then him facing off with John Cena's Peacemaker over his distaste about "showing off", followed by Harley escaping from a building on the brink of collapsing. Ooh, looks like the supervillains are going to stir up loads of trouble!

The trailer also includes the first peek from David Chase's the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, starring James Gandolfini's son Michael Gandolfini playing the younger version of his father's renowned character, the mobster Tony Soprano. You will also catch an extended shot from Space Jam 2 featuring LeBron James, a brief scene from Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights Musical, Will Smith starring in King Richard as Venus and Serena Williams's father and coach, a few glimpses of the new Conjuring movie subtitled The Devil Made Me Do It, as well as a look at Hugh Jackman in the upcoming sci-fi movie Reminiscence.

Footage from James Wan's horror movie Malignant and Clint Eastwood's new movie Cry Macho are also included in the trailer. The trailer also has quick scenes from the Jared Leto starrer The Little Things, Judas and the Black Messiah, Godzilla vs. Kong (whose release date has now been delayed), Tom & Jerry, and Those Who Wish Me Dead. Interestingly the trailer begins with old footage from Dune, considering that director Denis Villeneuve has been pretty vocal about his displeasure with Warner Bros. releasing his film concurrently on HBO Max and in theatres. But looks like Dune is still included in the list.

While the trailer includes no footage from Matrix 4, the title card, revealed at the very end, simply says Matrix. Is that the confirmed title? As announced earlier, all these WB films will remain on HBO Max for a month post their release and subscribers will not be charged extra to watch them. Check out the HBO Max trailer here.