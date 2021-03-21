This April, HBO Max and Warner Bros. will debut, perhaps, the most anticipated action movie of the year. Fans worldwide can't wait for the release of Mortal Kombat, which hits streaming and theater screens simultaneously just in time for spring break. To help celebrate the long-awaited video game adaptation, Funko has unveiled a series of new Mortal Kombat Pops! based on the characters' new updated looks in the movie. Included in the first line-up is an exclusive glow-in-the-dark Sub-Zero that you can only obtain at Entertainment Earth.

Create your own Mortal Kombat face off with the new Pop! Games: Mortal Kombat. Dodge a critical hit, pre-order now to add to your MK collection. Don’t miss Mortal Kombat in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max April 16! ➡https://t.co/WSUqqQLXZ2#MortalKombatMovie#Funkopic.twitter.com/4XQrNoANNf — Funko (@OriginalFunko) March 18, 2021

This spring, a mysterious, intergalactic tournament of ancient martial arts will light up the screen. Shaolin Monk Liu Kang, from Earth, gets invited as a competitor and must face many deadly foes. Oddly enough, a Liu Kang Funko Pop! has not yet been announced, but perhaps we'll get to see him in the second wave.

So who is in the initial Funko Pop! lineup for Mortal Kombat? We get, arguably, the two most popular characters in the entire Mortal Kombat franchise. And instead of giving us some of the missing characters, we also get variants for both Sub-Zero and Scorpion. Along with the exclusive Glow-In-The-Dark version at Entertainment Earth, general retailers will get a basic addition of Sub-Zero, masked with weapon in hand. There are three versions of Scorpion. The basic figure is masked, the Limited Chase Edition goes unmasked, and Walmart has an exclusive crouching Scorpion Pop! coming to its toy isles this summer.

There have been several Funko Pop! Mortal Kombat releases for the video game, but these are the first movie figures to arrive. Along with Sub-Zero and Scorpion, Funko collectors might also like to get their hands on controversial new character Cole Young and the iconic Sonya Blade. You can pre-order some of these toys at Walmart right now.

Though no set street date has been announced for the vinyl Mortal Kombat reboot figures, it is noted that they will be infiltrating toy isles and Online retailers starting sometime in June. Which may disappoint some fans, because this comes a few months after the movie's April 16th release date.

In Mortal Kombat, MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage-or why Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark.

Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana-the immense power from within his soul-in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all? You can take a look at the new Funko Pops! for Mortal Kombat direct from the toy company itself.