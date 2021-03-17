We can expect the combat to be killer in Mortal Kombat, as the goal of director Simon McQuoid was to "make the best fighting movie ever made." Given the immense levels of excitement surrounding the upcoming movie, it's on track to be one of the most successful video game adaptations. Looking to take it a step further, McQuoid and the cast and crew worked extra hard on the choreography to deliver some of the most amazing fight scenes ever seen on screen.

At a roundtable interview event to promote the movie, producer Todd Garner spoke about McQuoid's goal of creating the ultimate fighting movie. Though he notes that this will be up to the fans to decide if the movie achieves that goal, Garner spoke about how this was their mission from the start, also detailing how personally impressed he was with what he saw on the set.

"Seeing the fighting. Again, this is a quote that's been attributed to me on Twitter, but I didn't say it. Simon said it. Simon set out to make the best fighting movie that's ever been made. Time will tell if he's done it, but the fact that he set that bar and the fact that he cast the best guys and women possibly that could do this movie. Not for box office or [because] they have a huge Twitter following or are on a huge hit CW show."

"But [because] they were the best Liu Kang, they were the best Kung Lao, they were the best Sonya Blade. And to see those talented artists go toe to toe with very, very intense fight choreography in a practical set in the middle of the Outback was awesome. Then just my own personal thing is the second Kabal walked on set, I lost my s---. It was amazing."

We can also expect these epic fight scenes to result in bloody conclusions. The R-rated movie will heavily feature "fatalities," the violent and sometimes creative ways fighters finish off their opponents at the end of each fight. Other nods to the original video games are also featured, which includes Scorpion's iconic line "Get over here!" which can be heard in the trailer.

Something that we shouldn't expect to see in Mortal Kombat is Johnny Cage. Many fans were saddened to see that Johnny wasn't in the movie's trailer, realizing that the fan favorite fighter wouldn't be in this particular adaptation. Garner also addressed Cage's absence in the movie in the roundtable interview, noting that the fighter has too big of a personality to fit into the story, but that he would most likely appear in the inevitable sequel.

Directed by Simon McQuoid, Mortal Kombat was written by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham. Lewis Tan plays original character Cole Young, and the cast also includes Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, and Max Huang as Kung Lao.

Mortal Kombat will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16, 2021. Garner's comments from the interview come to us from ScreenRant.