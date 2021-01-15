Mortal Kombat fans were able to get both the upcoming reboot and Steve Harvey trending on social media today. Obviously, excitement is high for the latest big screen adaptation of the iconic video game, but why is TV personality Harvey trending along with it? As it turns out, actor Mehcad Brooks, who plays Major Jackson "Jax" Briggs in the movie, looks an awful lot like Harvey in one of the recently released Motral Kombat first-look images, and people on social media are freaking out about it.

Unfortunately, some of Mehcad Brooks' Mortal Kombat thunder has been stolen by Steve Harvey. Twitter is on fire with people realizing the resemblance and posting side by side images from the movie with Harvey. One fan says, "You couldn't tell me that Jax Briggs here doesn't look like Steve Harvey with a straight face... Also, I didn't know there was Mortal Kombat movie coming this year." Weirdly enough, it seems that a lot of people were unaware that a new Mortal Kombat movie was on the way.

While some people may not have had the Mortal Kombat reboot on their radar, it certainly is now, thanks to Major Jackson "Jax" Briggs looking like Steve Harvey. With that being said, the first trailer is on the way, and from what star Lewis Tan has to say, more people are going to get excited about it. "There are some crazy fatalities," Tan said. "We've picked a couple of iconic ones. There's a lot of really cool signature moves that you'll see, a lot of Easter Eggs that we snuck into the film, but there are some really badass fatalities that I can't wait to see on the big screen. They're brutal, man. They, they don't hold back."

Simon McQuoid, the director of the Mortal Kombat reboot also teased some exciting details about the movie, and none of them have anything to do with Steve Harvey. "It is like a family drama with excitingly brutal fighting. That's the image of this movie for me," McQuoid said. He went on to say, "There are some great camera moves to give it a bit of dynamism, that make it really enjoyable," he explained. "We needed it to be really elemental and really brutal. It's not a shiny film... I wanted the dirt and the grime to come through."

The Mortal Kombat trailer will be dropping soon. However, the first footage has yet to drop. Regardless, the first-look images already have fans super excited by what they're about to see, and the studio has a bunch of free publicity, thanks to the weird Steve Harvey connection. The Mortal Kombat reboot first-look images were first shared by Entertainment Weekly. You can check out some of the reactions to said images below.

Apparently Steve Harvey is playing Jax in the Mortal Kombat movie..that’s dope pic.twitter.com/iXZzFYwlC0 — Cal ⛺️ (@Skinny_Cal91) January 15, 2021

Steve Harvey telling jokes on the set of the new Mortal Kombat movie. pic.twitter.com/GXyksd1hiL — BRUCE (@bruce__kush) January 15, 2021

Mortal Kombat and Steve Harvey trending together pic.twitter.com/j6fXkCuIZM — Flair [Monster] (@FlairGuyMonster) January 15, 2021

Living for these Steve Harvey in Mortal Kombat memes pic.twitter.com/r5jdZgO8WE — BruskPoet (@BruskPoet) January 15, 2021

I for one am excited for Steve Harvey's acting debut in the new Mortal Kombat movie pic.twitter.com/u9gN8ZJVpv — yoKinetic⚪ (@ThatDudeCormac) January 15, 2021

First of all, y’all need to put some respect Mehcad Brooks. People really tried saying that he looks like Steve Harvey in the new mortal Kombat reboot — Debra Bamidele ♿♏ (@Debrabamidele) January 15, 2021

Folks are really out here confusing Mehcad Brooks for Steve Harvey in this Mortal Kombat still. pic.twitter.com/yht4ScgrNi — Jaz (@andallthatjazie) January 15, 2021