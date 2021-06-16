Warner Bros. is making a sequel to last year's Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge. The studio has announced Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, which will arrive sometime this summer. The follow-up will see the return of Joel McHale as Johnny Cage and Jennifer Carpenter as Sonya Blade. The cast will also have some familiar voices along for the ride, along with some new ones as well.

According to a new report, the Mortal Kombat cast sees the return of Jordan Rodrigues (Liu Kang), Patrick Seitz (Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi), Artt Butler (Shang Tsung and Cyrax), Robin Atkin Downes (Shinnok and Reiko), Dave B. Mitchell (Raiden, Kintaro and Sektor), Ike Amadi (Jax Briggs and One Being), Grey Griffin (Kitana, Satoshi Hasashi and Mileena) and Fred Tatasciore (Shao Kahn). Joining the cast will be Matthew Mercer (Stryker and Smoke), Bayardo De Murguia (Sub-Zero/Kuai Liang), Matt Yang King (Kung Lao), Paul Nakauchi (Lin Kuei Grandmaster), Emily O'Brien (Jade) and Debra Wilson (D'Vorah).

Plot details for the sequel currently remain under wraps. Ethan Spaulding returns to direct alongside screenwriter Jeremy Adams. Rick Morales and Jim Krieg are producing with Sam Register executive producing. Ed Boon, who co-created Mortal Kombat with John Tobias, is on board as a creative consultant. The popular video game series originally launched in 1992 and has sold nearly 50 million copies across its various titles in the years since.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge was released in April of last year. Though it was not released theatrically it seemingly did quite well for Warner Bros. and NetherRealm Studios. The animated feature currently boasts a 90 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While no hard numbers are available, it performed enough commercially through physical and digital rentals/sales to warrant a sequel.

Elsewhere in the franchise, the live-action Mortal Kombat reboot was released both in theaters and on HBO Max earlier this year. Directed by Simon McQuoid and produced by James Wan, it brought in $124 million at the global box office and did better than expected on HBO Max, according to WarnerMedia executive Brad Wilson anyway. The movie certainly set the stage for a sequel, which would introduce Johnny Cage to the universe. As it stands, no official word regarding Mortal Kombat 2 has come down from the brass at the studio. And with the looming merger between Discovery and WarnerMedia, it's hard to say when such a decision will be made, one way or the other.

The first Mortal Kombat Legends was released on Blu-ray/DVD and as a digital rental or purchase. With the advent of HBO Max, it wouldn't be hard to imagine the sequel going to the streaming service as an exclusive title. Whatever the case, fans won't have to wait too long for this one. Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms does not yet have a release date set but it is expected by later summer. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.