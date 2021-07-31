Today brings a brand new trailer for Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. This is set to follow in the footsteps of last year's Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, which brought the R-rated goods from the popular video game series to life before the live-action reboot. Now, we have a bloody-looking sequel that brings back Johnny Cage, Sonya Blade and more to save the universe.

The Mortal Kombat trailer wastes no time, kicking off with an intense battle. We then get into the meat of it. Shao Kahn and Raiden come face-to-face in an attempt to end the ongoing war. Their arrangement? One final Mortal Kombat with the highest stakes imaginable. We then get into a series of action shots. Fight after fight. Bloodshed. Fists flying. Catchphrases. All of the staples of the franchise are present and accounted for.

The Mortal Kombat cast is once again led by Joel McHale (Community) and Jennifer Carpenter (Dexter) as Johnny Cage and Sonya Blade, respectively. Other returning cast includes Jordan Rodrigues (Lady Bird) as Liu Kang; Patrick Seitz (Naruto: Shippuden) as Scorpion & Hanzo Hasashi; Artt Butler (Her) as Shang Tsung & Cyrax; Robin Atkin Downes (The Strain) as Shinnok & Reiko; Dave B. Mitchell (Call of Duty) as Raiden, Kintaro & Sektor; Ikè Amadi (Mass Effect 3) as Jax Briggs & One Being; Grey Griffin (The Loud House) as Kitana, Satoshi Hasashi & Mileena; and Fred Tatasciore (Robot Chicken) as Shao Kahn. New cast members are Matthew Mercer (Justice Society: World War II) as Stryker & Smoke; Bayardo De Murguia (Tiny Pretty Things) as Sub-Zero/Kuai Liang; Matt Yang King (Justice League vs. The Fatal Five) as Kung Lao; Paul Nakauchi (Carmen Sandiego) as Lin Kuei Grandmaster; and Emily O'Brien (Constantine: City of Demons) as Jade; Debra Wilson (MADtv) as D'Vorah.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms picks up shortly after the previous movie. Our team of heroes are under attack by the enemy forces of Shao Kahn, which forces Raiden and his group of warriors into a deal to compete in a final Mortal Kombat that will determine the fate of the realms. Earth's heroes must travel to Outworld to defend Earthrealm. Meanwhile, Scorpion must find the ancient Kamidogu before it's used to resurrect the One Being, which would bring certain destruction of all things in the universe.

The sequel is helmed by returning director Ethan Spaulding, working from a script by Jeremy Adams (Supernatural, Justice Society: World War II). It is based on the popular video game series created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. Rick Morales (Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, Batman vs. Two-Face) and Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) are producers, with Sam Register on board as an executive producer. Boon serves as a creative consultant.

For those interested in picking up a copy this summer, the movie will be available on Blu-ray, which retails for $29.99, and 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, which retails for $39.99. It will also be available as a digital purchase. Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms arrives on August 31. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself from IGN.