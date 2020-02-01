Warner Bros. has revealed the release details for Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge. This is the upcoming R-rated, animated adaptation of the beloved video game franchise. The studio recently released an action-packed trailer. Now, they've revealed when fans can see the carnage for themselves along with the first poster for this exciting home release.

The R-Rated animated Mortal Kombat movie is set to arrive on Digital starting April 12 and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD on April 28. The 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack retails for $39.99, the Blu-ray Combo Pack goes for $24.98 and the DVD will run $19.98.

A Digital HD copy will run the same prices as the DVD. Along with the Mortal Kombat Blu-ray and DVD news, The studio also revealed the poster art, which prominently features Scorpion looking ready for battle, set against a fiery background. We also recently got the Scorpion's Revenge trailer. As far as bonus features go, here is what Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge has to offer on the 4K, Blu-ray and Digital HD release.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge Special Features

• From Epic Game to Extreme Animation: Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon and the filmmakers reveal the creative process behind adapting the best-selling game to an all-new animated film.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge centers on a once-in-a-generation tournament where the champions of the Outworld and Earthrealm duke it out. The competition will ultimately determine the fate of Earth and all of its inhabitants. Lord Raiden, protector of Earthrealm, is tasked with gathering the greatest fighters from his realm to defend it from the evil Shang Tsung in the battle to end all battles, Mortal Kombat. Ethan Spaulding (Batman: Assault on Arkham, Justice League: Throne of Atlantis) is in the director's chair, working from a script by Jeremy Adams (Supernatural, Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans).

The cast includes Joel McHale (Johnny Cage), and Jennifer Carpenter (Sonya Blade), Patrick Seitz (Scorpion & Hanzo Hasashi), Steve Blum (Sub-Zero), Artt Butler (Shang Tsung), Darin De Paul (Quan Chi), Robin Atkin Downes (Kano), David B. Mitchell (Raiden), Ike Amadi (Jax), Kevin Michael Richardson (Goro), Grey Griffin (Kitana & Satoshi Hasashi) and Fred Tatasciore (Demon Torturer). The studio is also currently filming a live-action Mortal Kombat reboot, which is set to hit theaters in January 2021. Aquaman director James Wan is producing the R-rated take on the series. In the meantime, this animated flick should help fill the void for fans. Be sure to check out the cover art from Warner Bros. for yourself below.