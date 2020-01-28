The first official trailer for the new animated movie Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge has arrived. Set for a Spring 2020 release on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital, the movie brings together many of our fan favorites from the video game franchise including the titular ninja and his icy nemesis Sub-Zero. Better yet, the movie is R-rated, meaning the violence we've come to expect from the franchise will be present in all its gory goodness. To see what Scorpion's Revenge will be like, you can watch the official trailer for the movie below.

The feature-length animated Mortal Kombat movie is directly based on the video game series created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. Its take on the traditional Mortal Kombat story focuses on a tournament held between the champions of Outworld and Earthrealm, which will "ultimately determine the fate of Earth and all its citizens." To protect Earthrealm, Lord Raiden must assemble the realm's greatest fighters to take the fight to Shang Tsung. Of course, given the source material and the movie's R-rating, we can expect to see many animated fatalities akin to the video game series.

The cast of the new Mortal Kombat movie has also been revealed. Leading the cast are Joel McHale (Community) as Johnny Cage and Jennifer Carpenter (Dexter) as Sonya Blade. Patrick Seitz, who voices Scorpion in the video games Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe and Mortal Kombat X, reprises the role for Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, and Kevin Michael Richardson, who voiced Goro in the 1995 live-action movie, also returns to reprise that role.

Other cast members include Jordan Rodrigues (Light as a Feather) as Liu Kang, Steve Blum (Cowboy Bebop) as Sub-Zero, Artt Butler (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as Shang Tsung, Darin De Paul (Overwatch) as Quan Chi, Robin Atkin Downes (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) as Kano, David B. Mitchell (The Outer Worlds) as Raiden, Ike Amadi (Knack) as Jax Briggs, Grey Griffin (The Fairly OddParents) as Kitana, and Fred Tatasciore (Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) as Demon Torturer.

In 1995, the first live-action Mortal Kombat movie was released, and along with it came a straight-to-video CGI-animated movie. The critically-panned live-action sequel Annihilation would arrive in theaters in 1997, and its critical and commercial failure led to a long freeze on Mortal Kombat movies. Though the series has also spawned other animated shows and a web-series, Scorpion's Revenge will be the first official Mortal Kombat movie in 23 years, beating the James Wan-produced live-action Mortal Kombat reboot to the punch by almost a year.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge will be released on Digital, DVD, and Blu-ray in Spring 2020, with an exact date yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, Wan's Mortal Kombat movie will release in theaters on Jan. 15, 2021. After releasing last year, the newest title in the video game series, Mortal Kombat 11, is also available on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The new trailer for Scorpion's Revenge shown above comes to us from IGN on YouTube.