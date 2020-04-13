Mortal Kombat fans looking for something new are in luck. Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge recently made its way to Digital HD. Now, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced that they will host a virtual panel featuring an in-depth discussion with the filmmakers and voice actors, in honor of the Digital release of the animated movie. The panel is set to take place on Tuesday, April 14. We have a new clip to help celebrate this upcoming event, along with several new photos.

The panel will kick off at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET this Tuesday on the Mortal Kombat YouTube page, as well as the Mortal Kombat Twitter channel and Mortal Kombat Facebook page. Actor Joel McHale, who voices Johnny Cage in the movie, as well as Mortal Kombat video game co-creator Ed Boon, will be participating in the panel. Before the panel begins, a community viewing party will be led by Patrick Seitz, the voice of Scorpion. The party kicks off at 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET. Seitz will be live-tweeting during the movie, offering personal insight. To participate, fans will simply need to purchase a copy of the movie via their digital retailer of choice and hit play at the scheduled start time.

Aside from Joel McHale and Patrick Seitz, the Mortal Kombat panel will feature several of the other voice actors and members of the movie's creative team. Confirmed panelists include Jordan Rodrigues (Lady Bird, The Fosters), voice of Liu Kang; producer Rick Morales (Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, Batman vs. Two-Face); screenwriter Jeremy Adams (Supernatural, Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans) and Ed Boon, who served as a creative consultant. Joshua Gray, a producer and host of Mortal Kombat Events & Professional Tour, is set to moderate discussion. Several clips will be shown during the panel as well.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge centers on a once-in-a-generation tournament between the champions of Outworld and Earthrealm. This deadly competition will ultimately determine the fate of Earth and everyone who lives there. Protector of Earthrealm, Lord Raiden, must bring together the greatest fighters of his realm to defend it from the villainous Shang Tsung in the battle to end all battles, Mortal Kombat. Ethan Spaulding (Batman: Assault on Arkham, Justice League: Throne of Atlantis) directed the movie.

With movie theaters closed and people looking for a way to engage with content during social distancing, studios and filmmakers have been setting up online watch parties to make that possible. Recently, James Gunn participated in one for Guardians of the Galaxy, and Legendary hosted a watchalong for Godzilla, with other MonsterVerse events set in the weeks to come. This also could help fill the void for fans who have been hoping to see Mortal Kombat back on the big screen. The live-action reboot has finished filming and, assuming nothing changes, is set to arrive in January 2021. In the meantime, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge is available now on Digital HD, with the Blu-ray/DVD and 4K Ultra HD release set for April 28. Those who wish to watch the panel can do so via the Mortal Kombat YouTube channel, or any of the Mortal Kombat social channels.