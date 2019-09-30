The updated Mortal Kombat logo from producer James Wan's upcoming movie reboot has been revealed. As of now, production +on the upcoming video game adaptation is currently underway, ahead of the project's planned release in 2021. From the set, actor Lewis Tan has shared an image of the slate used for the shoot. It brandishes the logo being used for the new Mortal Kombat movie, which looks like a sleek, updated version of the classic image of the dragon in a circle. Also seen in the photo are a few small piles of blood on the ground, teasing the gory mess we'll be seeing in the final product. You can look at the image below.

In a set photo previously released from writer Greg Russo, a similar slate is shown. However, only a vague outline of the logo can be seen due to the low quality of the image. This clearer look at the new photo from Tan shows the new Mortal Kombat logo clear as day, and while it isn't much, it's certainly awesome to see. Both Russo and Tan also used the same caption in both of the shared set photos by simply stating, "It has begun." Of course, this refers to the often-quoted line from the original Mortal Kombat movie from 1995, where Shang Tsung (Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa) loudly proclaims it at the start of the tournament.

Using a screenplay from Russo and produced by James Wan, the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie will be directed by Simon McQuoid. It will serve as a complete reboot for the movie franchise, completely disregarding the 1995 original and its 1997 sequel Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. As with the video games and other adaptations of the story, the movie will tell the story of a deadly fighting tournament organized by soul-stealer Shang Tsung. Joining Chin Han as Tsung in the movie will be Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Mehcad Brooks as Jax Briggs, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, and Max Huang as Kung Lao. Lewis Tan's role has not yet been disclosed.

Mortal Kombat began its life as a video game, originally released as an arcade game before later being ported to consoles. Because of its violent content, the game was highly controversial upon its release, leading to the creation of the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB). In the years since, the video game series has fully embraced its trademark bloody violence, as the more recent installments feature some of the most gruesome deaths you'll ever see in a video game. Maintaining this same spirit, the upcoming movie adaptation will reportedly be R-rated, meaning we should expect to see lots of blood.

The new Mortal Kombat will hit theaters on March 5, 2021. Because many gamers still hold a fond appreciation for the original movie, let's hope this new version will be just as entertaining in its own right, if not more so. With Wan having a hand in its development, it certainly seems to be in good hands. The image of the new Mortal Kombat logo comes to us from Lewis Tan on Instagram.

