While there are many films that have been delayed because of the pandemic and the resulting lockdown, none of them are as highly awaited as the Mortal Kombat live-action reboot. For a long time now, we have had the release date of the film i.e., April 16 and while we appreciate the brief teasers and the official synopsis of the film, what we really need is a full-fledged trailer. And thankfully, after teasing the same for months, Warner Bros has not only dropped nine kickass motion posters that include a first look at Sub-Zero and Kano, but they also finally revealed when HBO Max is going to debut the hugely anticipated Mortal Kombat trailer.

Until now, all the Mortal Kombat teasers have only presented an incomplete look at Joe Taslim's Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat but Warner Bros. is ticking all the boxes in amping up the excitement for the upcoming trailer as the latest poster presents the supervillain (or hero?) in all his glory.

While we were trying to come to grips with how downright amazing Sub-Zero looks, another treat was rolled out for Mortal Kombat fans- a glorious motion poster which depicts the rogue mercenary, Kano (Josh Lawson), with his iconic glowing red Cybernetic laser eye which already seems capable of shooting those mighty optic blasts from the video games!

If, by any chance, the poster deviated your attention from their caption, then here is the big reveal- the much-anticipated trailer of Mortal Kombat is all set to be released tomorrow i.e., on Thursday at 9 a.m. PT.

We already know the basic storyline of the reboot which will focus on the original character of Cole Young (Lewis Tan), an ex-MMA fighter, created solely for the film. As per the film's official synopsis, dire circumstances will push Cole to embrace his heritage if he plans to have any fighting chance against those who hunt him.

"In Mortal Kombat, MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage-or why Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with," reads the official synopsis for Mortal Kombat.

"Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana-the immense power from within his soul-in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?" it further adds.

Apart from Taslim, Lawson, and Tan Mortal Kombat will also feature Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, Elissa Cadwell as Nitara, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Max Huang as Kung Lao, and Daniel Nelson playing Kabal. Hopefully, the trailer will give us a glimpse at the other characters in action as well! Mortal Kombat is set to release on April 16, both in the theatres and HBO Max.

