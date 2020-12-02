According to reports, Warner Bros seriously considered releasing the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot to streaming with a premiere on HBO Max however, in news that is sure to please fans of the ultra-violent video game, these plans were scrapped, and the movie is now expected to hit theaters, but will likely be delayed. Directed by Simon McQuoid, Mortal Kombat does not currently have a release date, though it was at one time scheduled to be released on January 15, 2021.

The move away from theaters and towards streaming releases has been slowly becoming more popular amid the ongoing global circumstances. With several lesser-known movies making the leap in the beginning of the situation, huge studios such as Disney have ramped up the trend with major movies such as Mulan and Pixar's Soul hitting Disney+ as opposed to theaters. Warner Bros has now joined in, with Wonder Woman 1984 now scheduled to be released theatrically on December 25, 2020 and begin streaming digitally on HBO Max on that same date. With the current situation showing no signs of slowly down, surely there will be more movies to follow.

As for Mortal Kombat, for now it sounds like audiences will get the pleasure of seeing the uber violence play out on the big screen. Directed by Simon McQuoid in his feature directorial debut from a screenplay by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham and a story by Oren Uziel and Russo, the movie will feature a host of classic characters including Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, and Mehcad Brooks as Jackson "Jax" Briggs.

Even after all these years, the fighting game series remains one of the most well-recognized video game franchises in the business, and while Mortal Kombat has been adapted for the big screen a few times, with mixed results, actor Lewis Tan, has previously talked up this upcoming adaptation, highlighting one important element in particular: fatalities. "Let me just say this, there were some days on set that I felt sick. I'm not kidding. They did not... They did not hold back," he revealed earlier this year.

Writer Greg Russo has also recently discussed the movie's approach to the violence, revealing that the ridiculously over-the-top brutality of fatality moves will be faithful to the game saying, "I can say for sure that the fatalities that we're gonna put into the film are from the game. We're not going to come up with some new things that we haven't seen before, but at the same time, if we're going to do it to use that device, we want to make sure that it's not just in there just to be in there and have that point to the story."

He concluded with the reveal that the movie will likely receive an R-rating, which is sure to delight die-hard fans, "So I would just say that it's going to be faithful to the games and it's going to earn its R-rating."

Sadly, it does not sound like we are going to see anything of Mortal Kombat any time soon, with producer Todd Garner stating that a trailer will not be released until the situation with movie theaters stabilizes. Still, just be glad that we'll be seeing it on the big screen instead of HBO Max first. This comes to us from Variety.