The recent trailer for the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot has already teased the blood and gore that is sure to delight audiences, and now director Simon McQuoid has assured fans of the popular video game series that the movie will push the R-rating as far as it will go. According to the MPAA, Mortal Kombat has been rated R for "strong bloody violence and language throughout, and some crude references," with McQuoid declaring that fatalities will be done properly.

"We wanted to push the [blood, gore and fatalities] right to the limit. Obviously, there's a point where the film becomes unreleasable if you push it too far, and that would be a very unwise return on investment for the studio. But from day one it's been, 'Okay, we're doing this and we're going to do it properly.'"

While the director did also reveal that pushing the rating to the edge does include, but is not limited to, someone having their heart ripped out of their chest, his comments do jar somewhat with previous statements made by Mortal Kombat producer Todd Garner made regarding fatalities.

Recently, Garner said the problem with fatalities and translating them from the video game series to the big screen is simply that the Motion Picture Association of America is not going to let them get away with some of the more ridiculously graphic violence. "First of all, it's CG characters, so it's not real," he said, no doubt causing fans of the video game to start worrying about the upcoming adaptation. "So obviously the bar being raised for the violence. I'm under the restrictions of the Motion Picture Association of America. So, I have to live inside those rules. So, we're going to do as much as we can and that would be what it's... Going to definitely be R-rated, definitely be violent."

Still, while the movie may not quite reach the depraved realms of brutality and blood-soaked violence which the video games are so well-known for ("There's crazy shit you do in the games," Garner said. "I don't know if you really want to see Ludi [Lin] get his head ripped off,") it certainly sounds like Mortal Kombat will earn that R-rating with aplomb.

Starring Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, and Lewis Tan as new character Cole Young, Mortal Kombat follows a washed-up MMA fighter is unaware of his hidden lineage or why he is being hunted down by Sub-Zero of the Lin-Kuei clan of assassins. Concerned for the safety of him and his family, he seeks out a team of fighters who were chosen to defend the Earthrealm in a high-stakes battle against the forces of the Outworld. With the promise of blood, gore, and the famous fatalities, Mortal Kombat is a must-see event for fans.

Thankfully, fans do not have to wait too much longer to see how well realized the live action fatalities are, with Mortal Kombat scheduled to be released in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service by Warner Bros. Pictures on April 16, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Games Radar.