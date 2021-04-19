The global lockdown of theaters that occurred last year, which continues to this day, has made the position of the box office extremely precarious. Movies that do manage to release in cinemas are making a fraction of what they would normally make. In this new state of the theater, Mortal Kombat director Simon McQuoid explained to ComicBook.com that it has become more important for him to see how the movie has been received by audiences on an emotional level rather than counting the box-office receipts.

"Probably two years ago it would have been box office weekend. But that doesn't exist anymore. So, I don't know what will be... You know what really matters to me? Is that the fans come out of it feeling really sated for the [...] respect for the material and also the elevation and amplification of the material to this big cinematic experience that's super fun. Mortal Kombat's fun, and the film, I feel, is really fun. It's a really fun ride that I'm very proud of."

While making fans happy is all well and good, the truth is studios still have other ways of judging a movie's performance based on hard metrics. Mortal Kombat will release on HBO Max at the same time as in theaters, and WarnerMedia is hoping the movie will help them raise their subscriber count, which has become the new currency when it comes to streaming services. For his part, McQuoid asserts that he would be satisfied if fans continue to be as excited for Mortal Kombat as they were after seeing the film's first trailer.

"So, how we all measure the success of the thing, I think everyone's finding their way a bit in the film business now. But as long as the people feel like... the feeling they have in the trailer continues through them and they feel that as well, I think there's more stuff to come out within the film, and remains to be seen how people react to that. But I feel like the characters are respected and look like they look in the posters and in the trailer. There's no shell game going on here about, 'Well, we're going to show you that in the trailer, but actually it's this.' It's not that. So, I'm just hoping if that continues, if that feeling continues, then that's probably a success for me. Maybe if I ever get employed again, that might be a success for me."

Directed by Simon McQuoid and produced by James Wan, Mortal Kombat stars Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jackson "Jax" Bridges, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han and Sub-Zero, Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion, Max Huang as Kung Lao, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, Matilda Kimber as Emily Young and Laura Brent as Allison Young. The film arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on April 23. This comes from ComicBook.com.