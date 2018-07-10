We finally have some details on the long-in-development Mortal Kombat reboot. Aquaman and The Conjuring director James Wan has been attached as a producer on the project for quite some time, but that hasn't helped get it going any faster. It's been a very slow process. In late 2016, commercial director Simon McQuoid was tapped to helm the reboot. Since then, details have been somewhat scarce. Now, we have a breakdown of what characters are set to appear in the new Mortal Kombat and there are quite a few surprises.

The Mortal Kombat reboot will introduce a new character named Cole Turner who will be the lead in the movie. "Lead male. 30s. A brand new character to the MK franchise. Cole is a struggling and widowed boxer who cares more about his young daughter than anything. He is incredibly determined and refuses to quit in the face of fantastical adversity," reads Cole's casting breakdown. A new report also brings us details on nearly twenty other characters slated to appear. Here's the full breakdown.

KANO: Supporting Lead Male. 30s. The large, rugged Australian ex-special forces turned merc-for-hire. He is arrogant and impetuous but a tremendous fighter.

SONYA BLADE: Supporting Lead Female. 30s. The beautiful, brainy blonde writer who chases the prophecy of Mortal Kombat. She recruits Cole and fights bravely and selflessly for a team she can only be a true part of once she earns a medallion in combat

JIN/LORD RAIDEN: Male. 14. The immortal thunder God and protector of the Earth realm, who leads and trains the Earth team in the Underworld.

MILEENA: Female. 25-35. A drop dead gorgeous woman that is part of the Outworld side. She wears a sheer gown over thigh-high boots and a revealing one-piece, with a veil that covers her nose and mouth.

JACKSON "JAX" BRIDGES: Male. 30-40. "Jax" is a strapping mercenary/military officer who loses both of his hands in an attack and then joins Sonya and Cole to fight the Outworld.

LIU KANG: Male. 20-35. A fire throwing ninja warrior who is a talented Earth realm champion.

KUNG LAO: Male. 25-35. The mute warrior monk brother of Liu Kang, who yields an all powerful boomerang hat.

SHANG TSUNG: Male. No age specified. The great sorcerer of Outworld, whose presence is a storm cloud of dark energy. His ever-changing roulette of faces unfurls an evil smile.

DRAHMIN: Male. 25-35. An Oni devil mask over his face, his body is composed of twisted sinewy skin, a heavy spiked club replaces one arm.

KABAL: Male. 25-35. An evil assassin of Outworld, he is outfitted in a black armored vest and trench coat. His entire head is covered by a scarred black respirator. His signature weapons are two razor-sharp hook swords.

NITARA: Female. 25-35. A black-haired vampire of Outworld. Two massive leathery batwings protrude from her bare shoulders. Fresh blood drips from her fangs.

REIKO: Male. 25-40. An armor-clad Outworld General with white glowing eyes. He drags a massive war hammer with him.

THE OVERSEER: Male. Late 80's. The overseer of the clock tower and the training grounds that house the Earth realm warriors, he is laughably old. EMILY: Female. 12. Cole's scrappy, determined, and wise-beyond-her-years daughter.

SOPHIA: Female. 60s. Cole's understanding, discerning mother-in-law who houses Emily and is her primary guardian. JESS: Female. 30-35. Cole's judgmental sister-in-law, who believes Cole to be a selfish, bad father. She lives with Sophia and Emily.

Easily the largest surprise in there for Mortal Kombat fans is that Raiden, a character portrayed as old and wise in the games and in the previous two movies, is going to be a 14-year-old boy. The other major thing to note is that neither Scorpion or Sub Zero, two of the most popular characters from the video game franchise, are featured in that casting breakdown. Johnny Cage is also noticeably absent. That's not to say that they definitely won't appear, but there are already nearly twenty characters listed. This thing could run the risk of being overstuffed in a hurry.

Beyond these character breakdowns, not much else has been revealed. This particular script comes from Greg Russo, who has also been hired to write the Resident Evil reboot but doesn't have much in the way of produced work to his name. There is also no release date currently or timetable for production. However, it seems like things may finally be gaining at least a little steam. Let's just hope that if this is the iteration that goes in front of cameras that these risky decisions pay off. This news comes to us courtesy of That Hashtag Show.