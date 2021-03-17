Mortal Kombat producer Todd Garner has explained why fan favorite Johnny Cage isn't a part of the upcoming movie. Directed by Simon McQuoid, the anticipated movie will be releasing in theaters and on HBO Max in just under a month from now. When the first trailer was released, many fans questioned why Johnny Cage was nowhere to be seen, as he's been such an important part of the franchise from the very start of the franchise.

In a recent roundtable interview, Garner responded to the fan concerns that the master of the Shadow Kick isn't in the Mortal Kombat movie. From the producer's viewpoint, this is due to a couple of reasons. For one, Garner argues that Cage just has too big of a personality for him to fit anywhere into the movie, but that keeping him out also saves something big for fans to look forward to in the inevitable sequel. As Garner explains:

"Johnny Cage is obviously the elephant in the room, and there's a number of reasons why Johnny Cage was problematic in this particular movie out of the gate. One, he's a very big personality, right? He needs his own space. It's very hard to just throw him in a movie, like I said, with Kano. So, taking him out was very easy not only for the movie, but for the sequel. I want to make a sequel, and I've now got Johnny Cage, which hasn't been used in the first one. So, I have a big stick and carrot that maybe they'll let me have a Johnny Cage real presence in the second one."

Additionally, Todd Garner explains how having a white male lead in the movie just wouldn't have felt right, given the "Asian feel" of Mortal Kombat.

"Secondarily, when you think about Mortal Kombat, if you just think about like the patina of the movie, it has a very Asian feel to it. And I early on felt uncomfortable having a white male lead kind of lead that charge in the first movie. It just felt Hollywood-ish to me, which is weird because he's an actor, which also was weird. And then it's probably my bias of how it just feels weird if I'm trying to do - and I was - something different and diverse and true. Is it a cop out to all of a sudden have Ryan Reynolds - not him, but you know - as the lead felt a little disingenuous to me. It's super easy to bring him in a big, bombastic, fun way in the second. And he deserves that as a character. I love these characters, so we thought hard about it."

It's possible that Garner is playing coy and that Johnny will still make a surprise appearance, perhaps in a post-credit sequence if nothing else. Some fans have speculated that Cole Young, an original character played by Lewis Tan that serves as the lead, will take on the moniker of "Johnny Cage" at some point in the movie. Still, Garner's explanation strongly implies that Cage won't be included in Mortal Kombat at all, so it's best for Johnny Cage fans not to hold their breath on seeing it happen.

Former WWE Champion The Miz has expressed his interest in playing Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2, and many fans are on board with the idea. In any case, nearly everyone else from the original game, including Raiden, Kano, Liu Kang, Sonya Blade, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Goro, and Shang Tsung, can be seen in Mortal Kombat when the movie premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16, 2021. This news comes to us from ScreenRant.