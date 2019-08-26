Mortal Kombat has found its Sonya Blade and Kano. Jessica McNamee is reportedly in final negotiations to play Sonya Blade, and actor Josh Lawson is on board as Kano. Lewis Tan has also been cast in the highly anticipated reboot, but it is unclear which part he will be taking on when production begins. Mortal Kombat writer Greg Russo recently revealed a hard R-rating for the movie and also announced that we will see fatalities on the big screen, which has fans of the original video game series very excited.

Kano is one of the original characters from the 1992 Mortal Kombat game and a fan-favorite. He is a "calculating mercenary, and member of the international crime cartel known as the Black Dragon" and Sonya Blade, general of Earthrealm Special Forces, is his nemesis. Sonya Blade was the first female character introduced in the video game franchise. Kano is also not very friendly with Jaxx Brigg either, who will also be a part of the upcoming reboot.

Jessica McNamee, Lewis Tan, and Josh Lawson join previously announced Mortal Kombat cast members Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero), Mehcad Brooks (Jackson "Jax" Briggs), Sisi Stringer (Mileena), and Tadanobu Asano (Raiden, the Japanese god of thunder). Greg Russo is aiming to make the reboot as accurate and faithful to the original video game series as possible, which means it's more than likely going to be very violent, to say the least. Now that the cast is starting to come together, we should hear about production starting up soon. It has been reported that shooting will begin at the beginning of next year, while other outlets say the end of this year.

Related: R-Rated Mortal Kombat Reboot Shows Fatalities for First Time on the Big Screen

The first Mortal Kombat game was a massive success back in 1992. The arcade game generated long lines and left the Street Fighter brand in the dust. When released on consoles, the game went on to sell over 49 million copies globally. The game series is currently one of the most profitable video game franchises in history and it shows no signs of stopping or slowing down now. The most recent edition, Mortal Kombat 11, is the highest selling game of 2019 and included the franchise's best launch it its nearly 20 year history.

Two Mortal Kombat movies were released in the 1990s and became cult favorites. However, a reboot has been talked about for years now and fans are finally going to see what James Wan and crew have cooked up. With the continuing success of the video games, the movie will undoubtedly be a huge success upon its release. For now, we'll just have to wait and see, but it's beginning to look like Wan and Greg Russo are going to deliver a dark and gritty big screen action movie with some crazy amounts of violence. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce the new Mortal Kombat cast members.