After waiting patiently for what feels like eternity, we finally have our first official look at the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot courtesy of a handful of new images. The newly release images give us a good look at several of the main players, many of whom should be familiar to fans of the franchise, including Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Mehcad Brooks as Jackson "Jax" Briggs, Josh Lawson as Kano, and Joe Taslim as Bi-Han as Sub-Zero.

First look at Mortal Kombat (Warner Bros), directed by Simon McQuoidhttps://t.co/kakHp6WR67pic.twitter.com/bxZlxc3GSo — Nibel (@Nibellion) January 15, 2021

Martial arts actor and Wu Assassins star Lewis Tan will also star in the movie. Though his role had previously been undisclosed, we can now confirm that Tan will play Cole Young, a wholly new character due to be introduced into the world of Mortal Kombat.

"When we first meet Cole, he's in a really bad spot," Tan says. "He's down on his luck. He's kind of a washed-up MMA fighter who used to be a champion, who used to believe in himself, who used to have a lot of hope in his career. And it's all gone down the drain. It's a very interesting place for a hero to start, and I think that, along the journey of Mortal Kombat and Cole discovering where he comes from, you're introduced to all these other iconic characters and elements that everybody loves so dearly."

Directed by Simon McQuoid in his feature directorial debut, and from a screenplay by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham, Mortal Kombat will of course be based on the hugely popular video game series of the same name. The movie will feature a host of classic characters including Liu Kang, Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Sonya Blade, Jax, and Kano, as well as Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Max Huang as Kung Lao, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, Elissa Cadwell as Nitara, and Daniel Nelson as Kabal.

McQuoid has also done everything he can to ensure that the material is taken seriously saying, "I wanted to make sure that everyone respected the material, the lore of Mortal Kombat, the fans and the love they have for this. Everyone was clear on it," the director says of developing the reboot.

Of course, respecting the material means not shying away from the brutal fight scenes that are so synonymous with Mortal Kombat. McQuoid has revealed that he has set the bar high, asking stunt coordinator Kyle Gardiner to craft "the best fight sequences ever done in a movie ever."

While the director is still hard at work editing the movie, he is confident that "it's definitely not gonna get a PG-13 rating." Which is sure to please Mortal Kombat fans. "Out of context this quote might seem incendiary, it's not: The rules around ratings aren't what a lot of people think they are," he says. "It's amount of blood, it's amount of red, it's interpretation of how you go about it. We had a lot of discussions about getting the balance right so there was gore and there was blood and there were fatalities." He pauses to repeat what he just said. "And there is gore, blood, and fatalities."

Actor Lewis Tan has also revealed a little more about the iconic fatalities, and how close to the source material they'll be once realised on the big screen. "There are some crazy fatalities," Tan insists. "We've picked a couple of iconic ones. There's a lot of really cool signature moves that you'll see, a lot of Easter eggs that we snuck into the film, but there are some really badass fatalities that I can't wait to see on the big screen. They're brutal, man. They, they don't hold back."

Mortal Kombat is scheduled for a simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max this April 16. This comes to us from Entertainment Weekly.