The upcoming cinematic reboot of Mortal Kombat hopes to put a serious spin on the iconic gaming franchise. Gone is the campiness of the Mortal Kombat films from the nineties, to be replaced by a gory bloodfest of savage brutalities and spine-chilling fatalities. Despite the bloodbath that has featured in the movie's trailer so far, director Simon McQuoid revealed in a recent interview that an effort was made to not make the gore too over-the-top, in which direction producer Bennett Walsh proved helpful by drawing on his experiences with Kill Bill.

"Bennett's not someone who spends a lot of time talking about himself, but is really, really important to this movie. So, Bennett worked on Kill Bill, and he knows about blood and knows about ratings and stuff like that, so he was really important and really helped me and the team calibrate where we needed to be. So, yeah, we talked about it a lot, and stylistically, that needed to feel right, too. It was a lot of discussions about blood."

The thing that made Mortal Kombat stand out from the crowd in the gaming sector was its exaggerated use of violence in a fighting game. Over time, the series has prided itself for topping its own gory stunts with each new game. According to McQuoid, the team behind the movie had to think long and hard about how much of the series' bloody example to follow before the whole thing became too much.

"It was something that took up a fair amount of brainpower amongst us. because we didn't want to underdo it and we didn't want to overdo it. So, overdoing it means... When certain things in the game, if you tried to make a real version of that, the film would be unreleasable. That's just the fact of it. But we knew we wanted to get up to the line and not cross it, and that was really... The discussions were about that."

The truth is, there will always be Mortal Kombat fans who will complain that the film is showing too much blood, or not enough of it. What will allow the movie to stand the test of time is the story at the heart of the action, and whether the chemistry between the many characters in their many storylines come together well enough to kickstart a new cinematic franchise.

Directed by Simon McQuoid and produced by James Wan, Mortal Kombat stars Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jackson "Jax" Bridges, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han and Sub-Zero, Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion, Max Huang as Kung Lao, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, Matilda Kimber as Emily Young and Laura Brent as Allison Young. The film arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on April 23. This comes from ComicBook.com.