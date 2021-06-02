Mortal Kombat has done wonders for HBO Max after premiering on the platform, with one exec naming the video game adaptation as one of the streamer's "top assets." Based on the popular video game series of the same name, it was clear that there was a lot of excitement from fans heading into the movie when it was released in theaters and on HBO Max last month. While it was expected that the movie would do well, the powers that be at WarnerMedia were still surprised by the success of Mortal Kombat.

Just recently, HBO Max turned one year old after officially launching in May 2020. Brad Wilson, WarnerMedia executive vice president of growth and revenue, spoke about the success of the platform over the past 365 days in a new interview with IGN. Though acquiring popular shows like Friends has helped get subscribers to sign up, Wilson names Mortal Kombat as one of the platform's most important offerings of the past year.

"Mortal Kombat was an interesting title for us, because I will say that while we expected it to do well, we did not expect it to do as well as it did. It's been one of our top assets on the platform. And those customers are now crossing over into watching all the other great titles that we typically see, but also some of the great library content that we have with Friends, The Big Bang Theory, The Sopranos, etc.

Mortal Kombat was directed by Simon McQuoid and written by the team of Greg Russo and Dave Callaham. Inspired by the video games, it stars Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Jessica McNamee as Sonya, Josh Lawson as Kano, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Max Huang as Kung Lao, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion.. Lewis Tan also stars as Cole Young, a newcomer to the franchise at the heart of the story.

At this time, it's unclear if there will be a sequel to Mortal Kombat. Taslim has revealed that he's contracted to appear in multiple sequels if Warner Bros. decides to move forward with the franchise. McQuoid has also said that it's "up to the fans" if Mortal Kombat 2 is a go. These factors, along with Wilson's recent comments that the reboot was one of their top assets, would seemingly increase the odds of a sequel getting the green light.

What's working against the possibility of Mortal Kombat 2 is its rather mixed response from fans. Some really enjoyed the movie and even called it the best video game adaptation ever made, while others were very critical about what they saw. Let's just say there were passionate opinions made on both sides about the movie, which is sitting with a 55% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The mixed response may have led to some apprehension about moving forward with the sequel if there are concerns that not as many viewers who watched the first one will turn back out for part two.

In any case, time will tell if Mortal Kombat 2 ever happens. The possibility seems more likely than not, though it feels odd the project still hasn't been greenlit in spite of its success in theaters and on HBO Max. You can read the full interview with Brad Wilson at IGN.