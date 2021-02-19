Following the release of the brutally brilliant Mortal Kombat trailer, producer Todd Garner has taken to social media to thank fans. Garner could not help but get a little emotional seeing the overwhelmingly positive reactions to the newly released footage, declaring that all the hard work and time away from his loved ones had been worth it.

"MK fans. I'm watching your reactions to the trailer & I'm in tears. Sometimes fans forget that there are humans behind these movies & I personally had to be away from my family for almost 5 months to work on this. Your smiles & gasps have made it all worth it today. Thank you!"

Garner cleared up any confusion stating that they are indeed "Tears of joy to be clear," something which no doubt many a Mortal Kombat fan has been reduced to while shouting "get over here!" and watching the trailer for the hundredth time.

Thanks to the trailer, which hit the internet yesterday with a blood-soaked punch, we now have a much better idea of what to expect from the upcoming reboot. Based on the hugely successful video game franchise of the same name, Mortal Kombat is clearly not shying away from the same violent streak that has made the series so popular. Something which has gone over very well with fans.

More of the story has also been revealed, with director Simon McQuoid revealing that part of the movie will be about "the birth of Scorpion," and that Sub-Zero will be the main antagonist. The movie will also introduce a brand-new character to Mortal Kombat lore, MMA fighter Cole Young. Blissfully unaware of his heritage, or why Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt him down, Cole is forced to go in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with.

Soon, Cole finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, he trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe.

Mortal Kombat is directed by Simon McQuoid, making his feature film directorial debut, working from a screenplay by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham. The movie stars Wu Assassins actor Lewis Tan as new character and lead, Cole Young. He is joined by a whole host of familiar faces from the Mortal Kombat legacy including Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpion, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Mehcad Brooks as Jackson "Jax" Briggs, Josh Lawson as Kano, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han/Sub-Zero, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Max Huang as Kung Lao, and Daniel Nelson as Kabal.

Mortal Kombat is scheduled to be released in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service by Warner Bros. Pictures on April 16, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Todd Garner's official Twitter account.

