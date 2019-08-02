Fear not, Mortal Kombat fans, as the upcoming movie reboot is not only going to be faithful to the games and R-rated, it's going to earn it. A new version of the popular (and ultra-violent) fighting game on the big screen had been discussed for some time now. However, the project recently got some real juice, in part thanks to screenwriter Greg Russo, who penned the adaptation that is finally going to get made, with the help of producer James Wan (The Conjuring, Aquaman). Now, Russo has revealed some details regarding his script, and, on paper at least, it all sounds like music to the ears of fans.

Greg Russo had previously revealed that the new Mortal Kombat movie will be R-rated and will, for the first time, include fatalities. During a recent interview, Russo expanded upon those notions a bit. When asked about the R-rating specifically, the writer explained that they're not going over-the-top for the sake of it, but they are going to definitely earn what the MPAA hands them. Here's what he had to say about it.

"In terms of the content, yeah. I mean we're... I think there's always a thin line, you know, you don't want to be over the top, right? With your violence and I don't know that that's really going to... that may put people off. I'm not sure that's even necessary. So you want to be truthful, but you also you don't want to be so ridiculous and gratuitous that you may turn people off in the wrong way. So I would just say that it's going to be faithful to the games, but yeah. And it's going to earn its R rating, I guess I'll say that."

Anyone who has played any Mortal Kombat game can certainly attest to the relative need for hardcore violence. The previous movies in the 90s were made at a time when video game adaptations were a new concept. Hollywood didn't quite know how to handle such a thing. So, we didn't get fatalities, which have been a huge part of the games since the beginning. Greg Russo was asked, specifically, if the fatalities featured in the reboot will be accurate to what we've seen in the games.

Game accurate? Yes, we are I can say for sure that the fatalities that we're gonna put into the film are from the game. We're not going to come up with some new things that we haven't seen before, but at the same time we went to... if we're going to do it to use that device, we want to make sure that it's not just in there just to be in there and have that point to the story. So everything will always have that point to what's happening in the story, that it will feel awesome and bad ass, but it's going to play a role, you know, it's not just going to be there just to be showy."

For the time being, Greg Russo, understandably, can't say too much. No official story details have been revealed at this time. The only cast member that has been revealed is Joe Taslim (The Raid), who will portray Sub-Zero. Beyond that, much of what we're going to see remains a mystery.

Simon McQuoid is set to helm the adaptation, which serves as his features. directorial debut. Filming is set to take place in Australia before year's end. With that in mind, we should be hearing more in regards to casting sooner rather than later. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. Mortal Kombat is set to arrive in theaters on March 5, 2021. This news comes to us via Comicbook.com.