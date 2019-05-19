James Wan's Mortal Kombat reboot will be hitting theaters in 2021. The video game franchise started back in 1992 and is one of the biggest games in history. The eleventh installment was just released and many are hailing it as the best game in the franchise's long history. With that being said, the live-action movies from the 1990s were always lacking and fans have been waiting for a proper adaptation for years now. Wan was first attached to the reboot in 2016. When he stated he wanted to take his time to develop the right movie.

Now, three years later, the Mortal Kombat reboot is actually happening. It was announced earlier this week that pre-production is gearing up to start at the end of this month in Australia. With that being said, we still have not learned who will be starring in the movie, though it has been heavily rumored Joel Edgerton will play Kano. As for the official release date, Warner Bros. has announced that Mortal Kombat will hit theaters on March 5th, 2021.

The March 5th release date puts Mortal Kombat right up against Sony's long-awaited Masters of the Universe movie, which should be pretty interesting box office competition. With that being said, one of the movies will probably end up moving its release date to allow each other some room to breathe. Back in 2016 when the Mortal Kombat reboot was first announced, it was revealed Simon McQuoid would be helming the project, and he is still on board. The movie will serve as McQuoid's feature-length debut as a director.

James Wan previously worked in Australia on the box office smash Aquaman and he revealed in a statement earlier this week that he is eager to return. Wan is serving as producer on Mortal Kombat and fans of the video game series are looking forward to seeing what he and Simon McQuoid bring to the table. The video game big screen adaptation can be a tricky situation and the Mortal Kombat franchise is already familiar with that fact following 1995's Mortal Kombat and 1997's Mortal Kombat Annihilation. Wan and McQuoid have a pretty big task ahead of them, but excitement and confidence is high for the movie.

Details surrounding the Mortal Kombat reboot are scarce at the moment, but with pre-production set to begin later this month, some official details should be forthcoming. Fans of the video game franchise are curious as to who will be starring in the project, which could make or break the project when all is said and done. There's still a chance Mortal Kombat could be delayed, especially considering all of the work James Wan threw himself into while making Aquaman and the release date battle with Master of the Universe. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what happens. Deadline was the first to report the Mortal Kombat release date news.