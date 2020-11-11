Mortal Kombat fans who have been eagerly awaiting the new movie will have to exercise some patience. Todd Garner, head of Broken Road Pictures and a producer on the upcoming reboot, has revealed that the movie is currently without a release date. This means that we shouldn't expect a trailer online any time soon. At least not until the situation with movie theaters stabilizes a bit.

The reveal came from Todd Garner on Twitter. A fan, in response to one of his recent tweets, asked if we might expect any "surprise reveal" regarding the Mortal Kombat reboot. Garner, unfortunately, had to step in and pour some cold water on the situation. The movie is currently conducting a few days of reshoots that were originally scheduled to take place back in March. Meanwhile, they are waiting for a new release date. Here's what Garner had to say about it.

"Well, I thought by the casts' social media you would've figured out we're shooting a few more days. We'd always planned for it & thought we'd do it in March. The pandemic had other plans. We won't have a release date for the movie until movie theaters re-open. Same for trailer."

Last we heard, Warner Bros. had scheduled Mortal Kombat to arrive in theaters on January 15, 2021. While the studio had yet to officially comment on the matter that date would be nearly impossible to hit at this point. There is virtually no way a potential blockbuster and franchise starter could be marketed and effectively released in just a couple of months. Warner Bros. and other studios have delayed many high-profile movies that were on the calendar for 2020 and 2021. Now it's a game of wait and see for the R-rated video game adaptation.

The cast includes Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero), Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpion), Chin Han (Shang Tsung), Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Josh Lawson (Kano), Tadanobu Asano (Raiden), Mehcad Brooks (Jax), Sisi Stringer (Mileena) and Lewis Tan, whose role remains mysterious. Simon McQuoid is making his feature directorial debut, with horror master James Wan producing. Greg Ruso penned the screenplay. Russo, for his part, has not been shy about hyping the movie up, promising that it will be bloody, including fatalities, while at one point saying Mortal Kombat "has never looked this good."

Video game movies were, and to a degree still are, a tough thing to get right in Hollywood. The 1995 movie adaptation was one of the earliest examples of taking a hit video game and adapting it for the big screen. It was a success in its day but the bar for success at the franchise level has been raised for studios in the years since. Warner Bros. undoubtedly hopes that this can be a hit by modern standards that can pave the way for sequels, spin-offs and what have you. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. You can check out the original post from Todd Garner's Twitter.

