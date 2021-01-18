Warner Bros. has released the full synopsis for the Mortal Kombat movie reboot ahead of its release this April. The franchise has been dormant on the big screen for more than 20 years but that is all poised to change in just a few short months. While we wait for the first trailer to drop, this synopsis helps set up the action at hand, including the introduction of a brand new character, Cole Young.

During the lead up to the reboot and throughout production, the casting of Lewis Tan in the lead role was left mysterious. His character was never identified. Now we know why. A new Mortal Kombat character, a down on his luck MMA fighter, has been cooked up specifically for the movie. The synopsis reads as follows.

"MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage, or why Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana, the immense power from within his soul, in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?"

The decision to create a new character to headline the movie, when the video games have more than three decades worth of ones that fans already know, is an interesting one. But there will be no shortage of familiar faces in the movie. The cast includes Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jackson "Jax" Bridges, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han/Sub-Zero and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpion. Max Huang as Kung Lao, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, Matilda Kimber as Emily Young and Laura Brent as Allison Young round out the ensemble.

Simon McQuoid is in the director's chair. This represents his feature directorial debut. The Conjuring and Aquaman director James Wan is on board as a producer. We recently got our first look at the movie via some official images, which revealed Sub-Zero, Raiden, Jax and more. A trailer is likely to drop soon.

Up-and-comer Greg Russo penned the screenplay alongside Dave Callaham, of Wonder Woman 1984 fame. It is based on the video game series of the same name, which was created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. Like the rest of WarnerMedia's 2021 slate, this movie will be released both in theaters and on HBO Max. Mortal Kombat arrives on April 16 from Warner Bros.