If you weren't already reasonably hyped for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie reboot, composer Benjamin Wallfisch is sure to rectify that with his take on the classic theme tune, which you can listen to now. Titled "Techno Syndrome 2021," this updated take on the beloved theme features on the movie's official soundtrack and should have you shouting "Mortal Kombat!" and looking around for someone to throw hands with.

Benjamin Wallfisch is best known for his work on the likes of IT, IT Chapter 2, Shazam!, and Blade Runner: 2049 alongside Hans Zimmer, and has clearly worked hard to find a way to bring the theme song back for the Mortal Kombat reboot. Whether or not it retains the impact of the original is open to debate.

The return of Techno Syndrome is just one the ways that director Simon McQuoid hopes to pay tribute to the long-running franchise. "[Wallfisch] came in knowing that, and then we started talking about the respect for the fans and the material," McQuoid said of bringing the theme tune back. "And he said, 'Do you think there's anything we can do with the distinct music?' And I said, 'Well, yeah, I think through this whole process, what we're doing here is we're taking material that's well-known and we're moving it and we're elevating it."

"We're taking it seriously, very seriously - doesn't mean there's not comedy and levity through the film - and we're really considering it and we are making sure it's really thought through.'" he continued. "So he said, 'Well, I think it'll work, and I've done a demo track. Do you want to hear it?'" Thanks to its use in the 1995 movie, the song has become synonymous with Mortal Kombat lore, and McQuoid would have been remiss to have not included it in the reboot.

Along with the music, Mortal Kombat will also be adhering to the violent streak that the video games are known for. McQuoid recently assured fans that the movie will push the R-rating as far as it will go. "We wanted to push the [blood, gore and fatalities] right to the limit," he revealed. "Obviously, there's a point where the film becomes unreleasable if you push it too far, and that would be a very unwise return on investment for the studio. But from day one it's been, 'Okay, we're doing this and we're going to do it properly.'"

According to the MPAA, Mortal Kombat has been rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout, and some crude references. In other words, all the ingredients necessary for the perfect adaptation.

Starring Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han / Sub-Zero, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi / Scorpion, Mortal Kombat follows MMA fighter Cole Young (Lewis Tan) seeks out Earth's greatest champions in order to stand against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe.

Mortal Kombat was theatrically released internationally on April 8, 2021 and is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures in the United States on April 23, 2021, in traditional and IMAX theaters. The movie will also be simultaneously released on HBO Max for a limited time. This comes to us courtesy of WaterTower Music.