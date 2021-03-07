Even if you have never played a game of Mortal Kombat in your life, chances are you have heard the iconic theme song of the 1995 live-action film adaptation of the series at least once, The Immortals' "Techno Syndrome". For many fans, that song is the perfect representation of the screaming awesomeness of the entire Mortal Kombat franchise. The upcoming live-action movie based on the game has a new score by famed composer Benjamin Wallfisch, which, according to director Simon McQuoid, features a dramatic reimagining of Techno Syndrome.

"[Wallfisch] came in knowing that, and then we started talking about the respect for the fans and the material. And he said, 'Do you think there's anything we can do with the distinct music?' And I said, 'Well, yeah, I think through this whole process, what we're doing here is we're taking material that's well-known and we're moving it and we're elevating it. We're taking it seriously, very seriously - doesn't mean there's not comedy and levity through the film - and we're really considering it and we are making sure it's really thought through.' So he said, 'Well, I think it'll work, and I've done a demo track. Do you want to hear it?'"

After getting over the surprise of learning that Wallfisch had already started working on the score, McQuoid sat down to listen to the demo track that the former had created. According to the filmmaker, he was so impressed by what Wallfisch had created that he used the piece of music to pitch the movie to prospective actors.

"When he played me this, I literally had sweat on my forehead. It was incredible. And so this piece of music allowed me to, when I started talking to prospective actors, it made my life so much easier. I could talk less, I didn't have to pitch them so hard, I just played this bit of music for them, and they knew exactly the movie we were making."

As popular as Techno Syndrome became, it was very clearly a product of its times. It will be interesting to see how Wallfisch has put a new spin on the music to bring it into the 21st century, and whether hardcore fans will be willing to tolerate any changes made to such an iconic piece of Mortal Kombat lore.

Directed by Simon McQuoid and produced by James Wan, Mortal Kombat features a lead cast consisting of Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jackson "Jax" Bridges, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han and Sub-Zero, Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion, Max Huang as Kung Lao, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, Matilda Kimber as Emily Young and Laura Brent as Allison Young. The film arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16. This news comes from Collider.