Fans were stoked to see the Mortal Kombat trailer drop on Thursday, but the lack of Johnny Cage has left many disappointed. In the trailer, we can get a great look at many of the movie's adapted characters like Sub-Zero, Sonya Blade, Liu Kang, and Scorpion. Because the master of the Shadow Kick was nowhere to be seen, many fans of the games flocked to social media to ask what happened to Johnny Cage.

"My only problem is that my boy Johnny Cage isn't in it," one fan writes on Twitter in response to the trailer.

"But what about the lack of Johnny Cage?" another fan laments. "Although I still love all of the characters they have and am still hyped I want my glowey comic relief boy."

A tweet from another disappointed fan reads, "I am here for this lol but not happy they removed Johnny Cage and replaced him with some new character named Cole? Why?! D:"

Another angry fan writes, "Where the fvck is Johnny Cage? Argh, why is it always my favorite character?! (I'm looking at you MCU peeps, still waiting on my Gambit movie.)"

Where the fvck is Johnny Cage?



Noticing that Johnny Cage was trending, WWE Superstar The Miz even got in on the fun by throwing his name in the hat to play the character in the sequel. On Twitter, the former WWE Champion and star of The Marine 4-6 writes, "Appreciating all the Johnny Cage love. #MortalKombat talk to my agent."

Despite his absence, fans shouldn't lose hope for seeing Johnny appear in the movie. In 2019, Greg Russo wrote on Twitter that there were "big plans for J.C.," adding that he "can't say much more than that." This suggests the character will somehow play into the story in a significant way, even if he has limited screen time. Perhaps he'll show up near the end, or even a post-credit scene, to help set up for the inevitable sequel?

Other fans are predicting that Johnny Cage actually is in the trailer, only he's not yet going by that name. One of the lead actors, Lewis Tan, plays an original character by the name of Cole Young, a fighter not featured in the video games. Many fans are speculating that Cole could be revealed as Johnny Cage in a twist. Maybe he'll end up heading to Hollywood after the events of the movie where he starts using "Johnny Cage" as a stage name? It's certainly quite possible, as many on Twitter point out.

"#JohnnyCage c'mon people it's obviously cole. Cole is a cage fighter! Johnny cage is cole," one person puts it.

Mortal Kombat is directed by Simon McQuoid and written by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham. With or without Johnny Cage, the trailer is generating tons of excitement with fans. To see Scorpion, Kano, Raiden, Jax, Sonya, Liu Kang, Sub-Zero, and the rest of the lucky ones to make it to the new movie, you can catch Mortal Kombat when it releases in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16, 2021.

