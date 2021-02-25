So many fans are loving New Line's Mortal Kombat red band trailer so much that it's become the biggest red band trailer of all-time, surpassing the popularity previously seen by Logan and Deadpool 2. Reportedly, the trailer trended in 52 total markets in YouTube and 28 total markets on Twitter with a 98% Positive-to-Neutral social sentiment rating. The social media tracker RelishMix also claims the viral reposting rate for the Mortal Kombat trailer is a whopping 47:1 ratio.

It's not surprising to see such a positive response to the trailer, as this is the Mortal Kombat reboot fans have been waiting for. With so many fan favorites seen in the trailer, like Sub-Zero, Scorpion, and Raiden, the movie seems to be a rather faithful adaptation to the video game series. With a hard R rating, we know that the fatalities are also going to be brutal as they've come to be expected to be in the video game series.

Perhaps the biggest gripe some fans had with the trailer is the apparent lack of Johnny Cage. Though Johnny has been one of the main characters of the series starting with the very first video game, he is nowhere to be seen in the Mortal Kombat trailer. The fighter's name was trending on social media soon after the trailer's release as fans across the world were asking where Johnny Cage was hiding. There are theories that he's been saved for a surprise appearance in the movie.

With no Johnny Cage in sight as of now, many wrestling fans have called for WWE Champion The Miz to play the cocky character in the potential Mortal Kombat sequel. Noticing the attention he was getting from fans, the wrestler tweeted for Mortal Kombat to "call my agent." This led to many more WWE fans feeling that Miz actually makes for a great casing choice for Johnny Cage. Still, there's no indication Miz or anyone else has been approached for the role, or if he'll end up appearing in Mortal Kombat.

Simon McQuoid directs Mortal Kombat using a screenplay by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham. The cast includes Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Max Huang as Kung Lao, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Daniel Nelson as Kabal.

The Mortal Kombat video game series continues to make new installments to this day. It has also branched out into other mediums. With no connection to the previous movie adaptations, Mortal Kombat will follow a mixed martial artist named Cole Young who's hunted down by Sub Zero and the Lin-Kuei clan of assassins. Unaware of why he's targeted, Cole seeks the help of a clique of fighters that were chosen to defend Earthrealm in a high-stakes battle against the forces of Outworld.

Mortal Kombat will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16. This news comes to us from Deadline.