An all-new animated Mortal Kombat movie is reportedly in the works from Warner Bros. Animation. Called Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, the movie will feature the voice talents of Joel McHale (Community) as Johnny Cage and Jennifer Carpenter (Dexter) as Sonya Blade. Last year, it had been reported the two were involved in an upcoming Mortal Kombat project, but their specific roles were not revealed. The update also brings word that the series will debut sometime within the first half of 2020, meaning we'll get the chance to see it before too long.

In addition to Joel McHale and Jennifer Carpenter, many other names have also been revealed for the cast of Scorpion's Revenge. This includes Jordan Rodrigues as Liu Kang, Patrick Seitz as Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi, Steve Blum as Sub-Zero, Artt Butler as Shang Tsung, Darin De Paul as Quan Chi, Robin Atin Downes as Kano, David B. Mitchell as Raiden, Ike Amadi as Jax Briggs, Kevin Michael Ridhardson as Goro, Grey Griffin as Kitana and Satoshi Hasashi, and Fred Tatasciore as Demon Torturer. It's possible we'll be seeing brief appearances from other Mortal Kombat fan favorites as well.

Ethan Spaulding (Batman: Assault on Arkham) directs the Mortal Kombat animated movie, using a screenplay written by Jeremy Adams (Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans). The story and its characters are directly inspired by the popular Mortal Kombat video game series from John Tobias and Ed Boon, which was originally released as an arcade game in 1992. Boon also serves as a creative consultant for Scorpion's Revenge. Rick Morales (Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders) produces with Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) co-producing, and Sam Register is also on board to executive produce.

In 1995, Mortal Kombat was developed as a live-action movie, and the cult classic remains fondly remembered by fans to this day. The sequel Mortal Kombat: Annihilation would follow in 1997, though most fans of the original seem to prefer that the follow-up should be forgotten. Between the releases of the movies, the video game series also aired a cartoon series adaptation called Mortal Kombat: Defenders of the Realm. By the end of the '90s, however, the franchise no longer had an official presence on the big or small screens. Of course, James Wan sought to change that by producing an upcoming reboot movie to bring Mortal Kombat back to theaters in addition to this new animated movie from Warner Bros. Animation.

With the live-action movie in the works and the new video game Mortal Kombat 11 staying fresh with lots of awesome downloadable content, it's the perfect time to release another animated movie as well. The official logo for Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge has also been released, and you can take a look at it below. Stay tuned for an official premiere date for Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, but word is the animated movie will be releasing in the first half of 2020. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.