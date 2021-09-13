New projects set in the Mortal Kombat reboot universe are reportedly in the works. In 2021, it's hard to accurately assess just how successful a major movie release might be, a matter made more difficult with day-and-date releases. For the whole year, Warner Bros. has been releasing blockbuster releases on HBO Max on the same day as their theatrical premieres, and Mortal Kombat became one of those movies in April.

Per Variety, studio executives at Warner Bros. say streaming metrics on HBO Max have been in line with ticket sales. In other words, when a Warner Bros. movie performs well at the box office, it has typically drawn high viewership numbers with its streaming on HBO Max as well. Similarly, movies that don't do so well in the theater are left mostly unwatched on the streaming service. In any case, the studio will be considering streaming numbers just as much as the box office haul for greenlighting future projects.

With all of this in mind, filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has to wait and see how his Dune movie does when it is released before he'll know for sure if the planned sequel is happening. His deal with HBO Max reportedly gives him assurances that the sequel will happen as long as the movie is embraced by HBO Max subscribers, even if ticket sales at the box office are diminished. Variety also reports that Warner Bros. is still developing sequels to other movies that had a hybrid release.

The report specifically names Mortal Kombat as one of these movies, noting that the studio is "developing other characters in its Mortal Kombat universe." Describing these plans as focusing on "other characters" would seem to suggest spinoffs, perhaps to introduce characters who didn't appear in the first movie, or to delve further into the backstories of others. It's worth noting that Joe Taslim says he's signed on to appear in several movies as Sub-Zero. There are also fan favorites like Kitana whom fans really want to see added to this new cinematic universe.

Of course, one of the most popular names people want to see is the next Johnny Cage. If Mortal Kombat 2 happens, it seems likely that Johnny will be included in the potential sequel, though the followup movie has not yet been officially announced just yet. WWE superstar The Miz has been lobbying for the part, and he's even gotten the endorsement from Joel McHale, who voices Johnny Cage in the recent animated Mortal Kombat movies.

"Tremendous. I think he's perfect," McHale said of The Miz. "I'm not kidding. I think he looks great. He looks the part and I've interacted with him a few times and he's really nice. I think he's really good. I've seen him in a couple of different things and I was like, 'Oh, that guy can do it.' Not that I'm casting the thing, but yeah, I think he'd be perfect. He's definitely out of physical shape and would have to get in shape, but, you know, little things."

Simon McQuoid directed Mortal Kombat using a screenplay by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham. It was a big hit for HBO Max in April, serving as the most successful movie launch to date on the streamer. For anyone who's missed it, the movie recently returned to HBO Max. This news comes to us from Variety.