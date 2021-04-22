Hopefully fans will like Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat on Friday, as the actor has revealed that he's signed on to potentially play the role in another four movies. As of now, no sequels have been officially greenlit at Warner Bros. for the anticipated video game adaptation. That seems likely to change if the movie performs as well as it's expected to when it finally premieres this week in theaters and on HBO Max.

Should Warner Bros. decide to move forward with more Mortal Kombat after the first movie's premiere, Taslim would be available to return as Sub-Zero. In a new interview with Variety, Joe Taslim confirmed that he's signed on with the studio for four more installments, meaning we could potentially see Taslim's Sub-Zero featured in five Mortal Kombat movies. It remains to be seen if this new movie spawns a whole new franchise, and it all comes down to the success of part one.

"If this one's successful, maybe we do more," Taslim said.

The 39-year-old actor also remembers playing the original video game for the first time when he was about 12 years old. Coming into the movie as a longtime fan who understands what it was that made the video game series so special can only help Taslim's performance as Sub-Zero.

"I was born in South Sumatra. We were poor so I didn't have the console because it's expensive," Taslim explained. "I went to my friend's house every day to play the game. But you get there and there are like 10 kids lining up. Who wins keeps playing...so it takes me to get to my part like 40 minutes."

While Taslim is signed on for potentially five movies overall, there aren't currently any creative plans beyond a planned movie trilogy. Recently, co-writer Greg Russo said the new movie adaptation was designed to be the start of a trilogy. Given the lore and how many characters the franchise has to offer, Russo also teased possible spinoffs that could arrive outside of the main series as well.

"When I was writing the first film, I was always, in the back of my mind, outlining two more so I always knew where things could go," Russo told CBR. "I would love to come back and explore, there's just so much of the mythology that we didn't have the time to get into [but] two hours is the right length for a first film. But there's more, there's the Shaolin monks, there's the special forces, there's all these spinoffs that you could see."

Along with Taslim as Sub-Zero, the cast of the new Mortal Kombat also includes Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jax Briggs, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion. There apparently won't be any of Johnny Cage in the original movie, but in the sequels that are likely to happen, the character will likely show up at some point. Simon McQuoid directs using a screenplay penned by Oren Uziel and Greg Russo.

Mortal Kombat will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on April 23. This news comes to us from Variety.