Simon McQuoid's Mortal Kombat is perfectly set up for a sequel, but many fans want to see more of Sub-Zero in a prequel. Played by Joe Taslim in the video game adaptation, Sub-Zero stood out as a highlight for many fans. His rivalry with Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada) has also been praised with some viewers left feeling there's still so much more left to tell with that particular story.

On social media, some fans have been asking for a Sub-Zero prequel, which could provide more backstory on the character and expand upon his feud with Scorpion. Over on twitter, one fan wrote after watching the Mortal Kombat movie: "Hi WB. Can I please had a prequel movie about Sub-Zero and Scorpion? Thank you."

"Just make a prequel that focuses on Scorpion and Sub-Zero's rich history man," says someone else.

"I would LOVE it if we got a #MortalKombatMovie prequel that expands on the Scorpion/Sub-zero back story, set in the last time period the opening scene was set in," tweeted another fan. "Go full #MCU with the MK franchise! Establish movies over time for a Coyle characters at a time, it'd be awesome!"

Another tweet reads: "i'd be here for a Sub-Zero prequel. a mythologies if you will. i had also preferred if the film followed each main character's journey to discovering they had been chosen for the tournament."

Joe Taslim the actor who plays Sub-Zero, is among those hoping to see Bi-Han getting his own prequel movie or TV series. In a new interview with THR, Taslim spoke about the possibility of Mortal Kombat 2, echoing comments from director Simon McQuoid that it's up to the fans. While Taslim would be up for bringing in Noob Saibot to replace Sub-Zero in a sequel, what the actor would prefer is a Bi-Han prequel.

To be honest, the most interesting path, in my opinion, is to do a prequel," Taslim said. "It would be a story about Bi-Han and his training in the Lin Kuei. When he got abducted by the Lin Kuei, his parents were killed. So it would be the process of him and his brother becoming assassins, and I think that's quite interesting as well."

Bi-Han's brother, Kuai Liang, becomes Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat video game lore. Kuai could potentially become the new Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat 2, if the movies take a similar creative direction. Taslim also noted that Bi-Han's brother could also appear in a prequel, meaning we could see two Sub-Zeros in one movie.

"If they do a sequel, then we are probably going to see Noob Saibot. If they do a prequel, then we would get to see two future Sub-Zeros in one movie, and that would be intriguing," he said.

Mortal Kombat is currently playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. Directed by Simon McQuoid and written by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham, the video game adaptation stars Taslim, Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada. You can read the full interview with Taslim at The Hollywood Reporter.