Saban Films has revealed a new trailer for Mortal. This is the latest from filmmaker Andre Ovredal, who is coming fresh off of last year's hit adaptation of Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark. With a cast led by Nat Wolff (The Fault In Our Stars, Death Note), it focuses on a young man who discovers he has God-like powers and is based on ancient Norwegian mythology. As we can see from the trailer, It looks to be a dark take on the whole superhuman origin tale.

The trailer opens with Nat Wolff recounting an altercation he had recently, which came with grave consequences. We then come to find that he has fiery powers that are equal parts dangerous and mysterious. Naturally, this leads to issues as government agencies want to get him under control before more damage can be done. There are some Chronicle vibes, only without the found footage angle, while also sort of playing like a dark Thor origin story, if the Marvel here were raised on Earth with no knowledge on how to control his powers.

The cast also includes Iben Akerlie (Victoria), Per Frisch (Farewell Illusions), Per Egil Aske (Suicide Tourist) and Priyanka Bose (Lion). Andre Ovredal penned the screenplay with Norman Lesperance and Geoff Bussetil. Ovredal scored the biggest hit of his career with Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, which earned more than $100 million at the global box office. A sequel is currently in the works. Ovredal also directed the acclaimed The Autopsy of Jane Doe and Troll Hunter.

Mortal takes place in a sleepy Norwegian town erupts after an American backpacker, Eric, is arrested. Witnesses claim a teen died after touching the stranger, and that he inexplicably started a fire that engulfed a farm. He warns a psychologist, Christine, that he has supernatural powers, and that anyone who gets too close to him dies. Is Eric a liar, a freak of nature, an angry god? Determined to find the truth, Christine draws nearer, and what she finds is beyond her wildest imaginings...

Saban Films has been making major inroads in the distribution game in the past couple of years. Many studios have suffered in 2020 with theaters largely being shut down and the box office on life support. Yet, Saban has managed to seemingly do quite well, given the circumstances, releasing a very packed slate this year including Death of Me, We Summon the Darkness, Most Wanted and two Rogue Warfare sequels, among others.

In addition to the trailer, a new poster has also been revealed, which we've included for you to check out. It is perhaps worth noting that the movie has received an R-rating for its violence, which may help to set expectations for those who are interested in checking this one out. ﻿Mortal arrives in theaters, on demand and digital on November 6, with the Blu-Ray hitting shelves on November 10 from Saban Films. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.