Lucasfilm has denied that they are halting development on any of the upcoming Star Wars spin-offs, which is believed to include the Boba Fett and Obi-Wan projects. However, a new report claims that they were once working on a Mos Eisley spin-off movie based on the infamous spaceport featured in A New Hope. "You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious," is what Obi-Wan told Luke Skywalker about the place, and it appears that Lucasfilm was at one time considering a movie about the dangerous location.

Making Star Wars reports that the Star Wars spin-off of Mos Eisley was pretty close to getting made. The report goes on to boldly claim that Lucasfilm had gone as far as to reserve time at Pinewood Studios to work on the peculiar project. It seems that the reservation was suddenly pulled without explanation, which is probably for the best. This seems pretty fishy, so we'll take this with a grain of salt for now. The report states.

"After speaking to a few more Pinewood sources, it sounds like there was going to be a movie or a premise along the lines of Mos Eisley Spaceport: A Star Wars Story (not an official title). Crew members of the previous Star Wars film said they believed the other movie was about the spaceport Luke Skywalker goes into the original film."

It's entirely possible that a Mos Eisley Star Wars spin-off was in development at Lucasfilm, but the real question is why? If fans are already questioning a Boba Fett movie, what are they going to say about a spin-off based on a spaceport with a rocking cantina band? It seems like a stretch, but the report goes on to say that the film could still end up getting made later on down the line.

With all of the Obi-Wan movie reports over the last few days, it seems more than likely that this Mos Eisley Star Wars spin-off could have had something to do with the Obi-Wan project instead of being a standalone movie about the spaceport. If the rumors are true that Stephen Daldry exited the project, it makes more sense as to why the Pinewood Studios reservation was canceled. It has been previously reported that the Obi-Wan movie was going to start production as early as next spring, but if the director left, that would certainly cause a delay.

Whatever the case may be, it looks like the Obi-Wan and Boba Fett movies are still on. But, it seems that Obi-Wan may have, at the very least, hit a delay. Again, none of this has been officially announced by Lucasfilm. The only thing that they have confirmed is that the rumors of the future [Star Wars} spin-off movies getting put on hold were fake news. The Mos Eisley Star Wars spin-off seems to be the only one that won't continue past the development stage, if this report is to be believed. You can head over to Making Star Wars and make up your own opinion.