Nearly two full decades into the New Millennium, 2019 promises to deliver the conclusion of the brand new Star Wars trilogy kicked off with The Force Awakens, the 25th installment of the James Bond franchise, and more sequels, reboots, superheroes, and video game based properties than we can shake a Godzilla at. Here we'll take a look at the 10 most anticipated movies of 2019.

We checked IMDb to see which 2019 movies are generating the most interest from users browsing their pages and combined it with MovieWeb's own data.

[10] SUICIDE SQUAD 2

It may not have been a critical darling, but Suicide Squad made plenty of money, which all but ensured this DC Comics super villain team-up would get a sequel. News of various movies in development involving breakout Suicide Squad star Harley Quinn and other projects involving different incarnations of the Joker have flooded sites likes ours in recent months. As we're making this video, the director attached to Suicide Squad 2 is Gavin O'Conner, the man behind 2011's Warrior. Warrior starred a DC Comics villain of its own: Bane himself, Mr. Tom Hardy.

[9] SHAZAM!

The ever expanding DC movie slate continues with Shazam!, from Lights Out director David F. Sandberg. Zachary Levi stars as the title hero alongside Mark Strong, who played hero turned villain Sinestro in 2011's Green Lantern movie. Whether or not Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will appear as Shazam foe Black Adam remains to be seen. We very well may have to wait for Black Adam's own movie.

[8] GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS

There aren't any superheroes in the latest Godzilla movie, as far as we know, but that doesn't mean it doesn't have any connection to the costume heavy genre. Writer/director Michael Dougherty was one of the writers responsible for X2: X-Men United, Superman Returns, and X-Men: Apocalypse. After scoring an opening weekend hit with the Christmas themed horror romp Krampus, which followed his well-received Halloween anthology Trick r' Treat, Dougherty was given the reigns to take charge of the Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The cast includes Stranger Things' Mille Bobby Brown and Sally Hawkins from The Shape of Water and the Paddington movies.

[7] THE HOBBS & SHAW SPINOFF

Action movie fans rejoice: it looks like we'll be getting two Fast & Furious related movies in as many years. First up, a spinoff movie about the unlikely duo of Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw is slated for 2019. 'Though originally scheduled for the same year, the ninth installment of the main franchise has moved to Spring, 2020.

As of the time of this writing, the Hobbs and Shaw spinoff was eyeing the director of Deadpool 2, one of 2018's most anticipated movies. Fast 9 should most assuredly see the return of series star Vin Diesel, 'though almost everything else about it remains unknown, considering the social media flare up from Tyrese Gibson over Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham making their own movie, on the heels of the much buzzed about tension between Johnson and Diesel on The Fate of the Furious.

But Instagram posts in late 2017 indicated that all was well between the various action stars, with Diesel claiming the Fast 9 delay wasn't anyone's fault in particular and Tyrese celebrating the rumored return of fan favorite director Justin Lin.

[6] NOW YOU SEE ME 3

IMDb users continued to flock to the page for Now You See Me 3, despite a general lack of news and information about the movie, aside from the return of director Jon M Chu. Deadline reported that most of the cast, which includes Jesse Eisenberg and Dave Franco, is expected to return. The studio was reportedly so happy with Now You See Me 2 they greenlit a third before the second was even released. The second installment in the crime caper franchise earned more than $334 million around the world in the summer of 2016 and set an opening record for its distributor in China. Lionsgate has even developed a Chinese spinoff, to be produced out of Beijing.

[5] SPIDER-MAN HOMECOMING 2

Despite rebooting the beloved wall crawler for the big screen so soon after The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which came not all that long after Sam Raimi's original trilogy, Spider-Man: Homecoming provided an excellent proper launch for Tom Holland's take on the character, which had been introduced via extended cameo in Captain America: Civil War. Now fully integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the webhead will return in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War before we get a sequel to Homecoming. There are also a number of projects in development at Sony for their MCU adjacent Sony Marvel Universe, including Venom and Silver & Black.

[4] AVENGERS 4

Speaking of The Avengers, the events of Infinity War are set to conclude in the as-yet untitled fourth Avengers movie, once again from Joe and Anthony Russo. The director duo posted a photo of the Avengers 4 wrap cake on Twitter in mid-January. Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth are at the end of their lengthy Marvel contracts, so the stakes for these two Avengers movies are higher than ever.

Is How to Train Your Dragon 3 really more anticipated than Avengers 4? Well, by the looks of IMDb, that's the case! Never underestimate the power of young children and the parents who will take them to see their favorite movies, especially when the movies are as consistently good for fans of all ages as the first two Dragon training adventures. The first movie sits at 98% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with a fan rating of 91%, and How to Train Your Dragon 2 isn't far behind in either category.

Did we mention kids, parents, and franchises that are so good, people of all ages can enjoy them equally? Inside Out head of story Josh Cooley, who started at Pixar as an intern on Cars, is in the director's chair the Toy Story 4 script by Stephany Folsom is based on a story by the legendary Pixar Braintrust. Original Toy Story director John Lasseter was set to co-direct, until he announced a leave of absence from Pixar on the heels of sexual harassment allegations against him. Toy Story 3 earned $1.1 billion worldwide.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe finally puts a female superhero front and center with Captain Marvel, first announced as part of Marvel's Phase Three film slate back in October 2014, originally scheduled for July 2018, and pushed back to make room for the addition of Spider-Man to the MCU via a special deal with Sony.

Captain Marvel will arrive between the third and fourth Avengers movies, causing rampant speculation among fans about what role Carol Danvers and her alter-ego will play in the larger tapestry of Earth's Mightiest Heroes and their associated characters.

Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson, Jude Law, DeWanda Wise, Ben Mendelsohn, and Samuel L. Jackson, as a '90s version of Nick Fury with two working eyes.

The levels of anticipation online, on social media, and everywhere else will of course shift between the time you watch this video and the release of each of these films. Some sites already place Toy Story 4 and Avengers 4 well above Captain Marvel.

There are also some conspicuous absences from the list of movies most often read about by IMDb users, movies we know to be very anticipated, including Star Wars Episode IX; a new Terminator produced by James Cameron; Transformers 7; video game movies Sonic The Hedgehog and Minecraft; Daniel Craig's next and possibly final turn as James Bond; a movie based on the Broadway musical Wicked; X-Men related movies The New Mutants and Gambit; the Hellboy reboot; and sequels to The Lego Movie, Wonder Woman, The Secret Life of Pets, and Top Gun, to name but a few.

Which 2019 movies are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments.