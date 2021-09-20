The Most Important Device in the Universe has been uncovered for Sci-Fi nerds everywhere. I've warned you once, and I'll do it once more. After you watch, you can't unsee it. Warned! The master of the niche scene of sci-fi parodies, wielding their encyclopedic knowledge of all things sci-fi, Major Grin has outdone itself again. We have all seen this most important device and never realized it was so crucial to holding the fabric of our universe together!

Major Grin explains all of The Most Important Device in the Universe's multiple uses, "This device has been spotted in numerous science-fiction movies and tv shows. It is the ultimate re-used prop, and there is not a single of its numerous appearances where its purpose would be explained or hinted at. The prop is described as 'dual generators with rotating neon lights inside an acrylic tube, light-controlled panel with knobs and buttons, or simply as 'blinking tubes without function.'"

Now here's where we reveal what makes him the doyen and us the dilettantes and dabblers. He not only knows where this tubular whatchamacallit can be found, but he's curated this mashup for maximum giggles. Now, you might be a Trekkie, or a Star Warzy (clunky, I'll admit), but are you versed in ALL sci-fi? He should at least change his name to Commander Grin!

He gives us his list so we can keep our eyes peeled for the useless but crucial device when we tune in to our sci-fi fare. "The first time we see it is in the Regula lab in Star Trek II Wrath of Khan. They are also visible in the Enterprise-A's shuttlebay in Star Trek V: The Final Frontier."

"They also appear in a number of Star Trek episodes: Star Trek: The Next Generation episode 'Datalore', Star Trek: The Next Generation episode 'Suddenly Human', Star Trek: The Next Generation episode 'The Quality of Life', Star Trek: Voyager episode 'Retrospect', and Star Trek: Voyager episode - 'Inside Man'. Finally the prop can be seen in Soong's hideout. as well as on the research station in Star Trek: Enterprise episode 'Cold Station 12.'"

"It also appears in the background of various science labs in Star Trek: Lower Decks, in cartoon form. The tubes appear in other science fiction series and movies, as well, such as V (the 1983 miniseries), The Last Starfighter, The Incredible Hulk Returns (1988 TV movie), The Flash in episode 'Deadly Nightshade,' Star Crystal, Alien Nation, as well as Airplane II: The Sequel (with William Shatner, who would again encounter it in Star Trek V: The Final Frontier which he directed and starred in), and finally in Lois & Clark season 2 episode 8 with Denis Crosby."

Holy galactic moly. Now that we've been given our exhaustive list of required watching to see this magnificent and insignificant blinky light, and seen it in the incredible mashup with our very own eyes, how are we ever to watch another spaceship interior without frantically scanning for what is now our favorite silent guest star? If Major Grin has missed any, like that could even be possible, let us know. And thank you Major Grin, for shining a light on this iconic prop. Do you think the person that made it says, "There it is, again!" to whoever will listen?