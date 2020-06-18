Saban Films has released the trailer for Most Wanted. This is the latest from director Daniel Roby and stars comedian Jim Gaffigan (Super Troopers, Chappaquiddick) alongside Josh Hartnett (Lucky Number Slevin, 30 Days of Night). The movie tells the real-life story of journalist Victor Malarek who unraveled a twisted drug deal that conspired to have the wrong man sentenced to 100 years in a Thai prison. As the trailer reveals, the story seems to make for something of an intense ride with high stakes.

The trailer kicks off with Josh Hartnett, who is playing Victor, investigating what is referred to as "Operation Goliath." Hartnett plays a little bit of hardball before receiving a warning that he shouldn't be printing anything about the case in question, which he chooses to ignore. We see that he is met with a great deal of resistance at every turn, yet determination takes over and the story is pursued anyway.

That seems to put a target on his back. Despite being a story driven by investigative journalism, there is a surprising amount of action. It looks to be a slickly-produced thriller. The studio has also released a new poster, which we've included for you to check out.

Daniel Roby penned the screenplay in addition to directing. Some of Roby's previous credits include 2011's Funkytown, 2013's Louis Cyr and 2018's Hold Your Breath. Roby also directed several episodes of the 2015 series Versailles. The cast also includes Antoine Olivier Pilon (Mommy, 1:54), Rose-Marie Perreault (Fake Tattoos, When Love Digs a Hole), Don McKellar (Last Night, Blindness), Stephen McHattie (Pontypool, The Fountain) and J.C. MacKenzie (The Irishman, The Wolf of Wall Street). Andre Rouleau and Valérie d'Auteuil serve as producers alongside Roby.

Most Wanted is inspired by the true story of investigative journalist Victor Malarek (Josh Hartnett) who unravels a twisted case of entrapment, which sees a man from the wrong side of the tracks, Daniel (Antoine-Olivier Pilon), forced into a dangerous drug deal against his will. As a result, he is sentenced to 100 years in a Thai prison. As Daniel endures torture and abuse during his imprisonment, this determined journalist must track down the shady undercover cops benefiting from the conspiracy, while also fighting to secure Daniel's freedom.

The movie is R-rated for "drug content, language throughout and some violence." It will also be one of the first movies to hit theaters next month as chains around the U.S. and abroad look to reopen after a months-long closure. While all eyes are on blockbusters like Mulan and Tenet, which will be among the first big Hollywood productions to try and get people back in theaters again, a handful of smaller titles are hoping to get in on the action as well. Most Wanted is set to arrive in theaters and via On Demand on July 24 from Saban Films. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.