Mill Creek Entertainment, the leader in value home entertainment, is excited to announce the upcoming release of the 1961 sci-fi kaiju classic Mothra as a special edition SteelBook® Blu-ray July 9, 2019. This magnificent monster movie in its all-new collectible packaging will be available for $24.98 SRP.

This special edition release makes the North American Blu-ray debut of Mothra and includes both the U.S. theatrical cut as well as the original, extended Japanese version of the film. Special features include feature-length commentary with authors and Japanese Sci-Fi historians Steve Ryfle & Ed Godziszewski, trailers, and a photo gallery. The film is presented in a 2.35:1 widescreen aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio for both English and Japanese tracks and English Subtitles on a dual-layered Blu-ray disc.

"We are excited to offer Mothra on Blu-ray as a gorgeous SteelBook® release," states Barrett Evans, VP of Marketing for Mill Creek Entertainment. "The timing is ideal to present the original Mothra as new audiences will soon see the iconic character in the upcoming Godzilla: King of the Monsters movie."

Mothra was produced by Tomoyuki Tanaka, directed by Ishiro Honda, with SFX directed by Eiji Tsuburaya - the same team that created the original Godzilla feature film. The beloved gigantic moth became one of the most popular Japanese characters appearing in 14 feature films and has solidified its presence in the big-screen MonsterVerse.

Following reports of human life on Infant Island, the supposedly deserted site of atomic bomb tests, an international expedition to the heavily-radiated island discovers a native tribe and tiny twin female fairies called "Shobijin" who guard a sacred egg. The overzealous expedition leader kidnaps the Shobijin to exhibit in a Tokyo stage show but soon they summon their protector, hatching the egg and releasing a giant caterpillar. When Mothra arrives in Japan and finally transforms into the ultimate beast, impervious to modern weapons, the nation and its people face their destruction.

Mothra stars Emi Ito and Yumi Ito (known as the popular singing duo The Peanuts), Hiroshi Koizumi (Mothra vs. Godzilla), Kyoko Kagawa (High and Low), Jerry Ito (The Manster) and Frankie Sakai (Shogun). Musical numbers by Emi and Yumi Ito highlight this film as they sing "Mosura No Uta (The Mothra Song)," "Daughters of Infant Island" and "Mosura ya Mosura."

Any fan of the Godzilla universe needs this Steelbook in their collection. For film buffs and gamers alike, SteelBook is the ultimate way to own your favorite media. SteelBook cases are crafted with unique artwork, offset printed on to steel, and skillfully polished with a variety of finishing options. Built to last, and to stand out, SteelBook cases offer an ultra-collectible alternative to conventional media packaging.